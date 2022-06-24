June 25, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Affordable housing Planned for Culver City Methodist church property

Culver City United Methodist Church. Photo: culverpalmsumc.org.

95 units of housing, new church and preschool planned for 4644 Sepulveda Boulevard property

By Dolores Quintana

A development at 4644 Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City, from developer Community Corporation of Santa Monica, has been revised and those revisions have been approved by the Culver City City Council in a unanimous vote last week, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The project is a proposal for an affordable living complex and the original plans included demolishing the Culver City United Methodist Church and pre-school on the property. The plan was for an almost 157,000 square feet, five-story building that would hold 78 units and has a partially subterranean parking lot for 127 vehicles. This plan also would construct a new church and pre-school to replace the old buildings on the site. 

However, Community Corp. was not able to obtain all of the financing needed to complete the proposed project even after they were granted funding from the Culver City Housing Authority. This meant that Community Corp. had to revise the plan which is now a much bigger project. The revised plan calls for 95 one, two and three-bedroom apartments meant for renters who earn between 30 to 80 percent of the median income level in the area. 

The project is named “Jublio Village” as seen in a memo that was sent to the Culver City Council. The entire revised project is expected to cost $66.5 million and the secured funding will include the original commitment from Culver City itself. Community Corp. projects that financing will be complete by December of 2023. 

Even though the project is led by Community Corp., the project’s genesis comes from the Culver City Community Methodist Church. 

Urbanize Los Angeles quotes a church spokesperson, who said, “As we learned about the need for housing in this community. After discussions in small groups, Church Town Halls, and Church Council meetings, we decided as a church family during last year’s Charge Conference that we do want to see affordable housing built on the church property. And, after much deliberation and a participatory process, a decision was made by the CPUMC Council to build completely new church facilities.”

The land is still owned by the Church and the grounds leasing arrangements payments will be used to cover the cost of the Church’s new buildings on the site.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
News, Real Estate

Construction Begins for 50-Unit Palms Development

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Six-story development underway near the intersection of National and Canfield By Dolores Quintana Helio has begun construction on a new...
News, Real Estate

Brentwood Oasis Mansion Lists for $48 Million

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Bundy Drive property hits market By Dolores Quintana The Brentwood Oasis, a behemoth of a mansion owned by billionaire hedge...
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing...

The West End development. Photo: Fotoworks/Benny Chan
News, Real Estate

Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership...

A person locks their bike on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News, Transportation

LA City Council Approves Bicycle ‘Chop Shop’ Ban

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Bonin one of three dissenting votes on law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public.  By Sam Catanzaro...
News

Car-Free Weekends Return to Downtown Culver City This Weekend

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Main Street between Culver Boulevard and city limits will become car free this weekend A Downtown Culver City street will...
News, Opinion

Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:  In that special...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vegan Burger Spot Opens First SoCal Location in Culver City

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Stand-Up Burgers now open at at 4114 Sepulveda Blvd By Dolores Quintana Stand Up Burgers has opened a new location...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Book Jewel Celebrates Pride Month as a Community

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Westchester bookstore hosting series of events this month The Book Jewel in Westchester is hosting several events this month that...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver Closet Seeks More Volunteers

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Volunteers are needed to organize the new location for the Culver Closet, which is located in the Academy bungalow in...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

Saturday evening fire seems to be have been sparked by SUV, officials say By Sam Catanzaro A brush fire burned...

Los Angeles, California
News, Real Estate

Pico Boulevard Development Gets New Look

June 18, 2022

Read more
June 18, 2022

Development at 6116-6144 W. Pico Boulevard would include 125 units By Dolores Quintana The design for a proposed mixed-use apartment...
News, Real Estate

Westside Families Earning Upwards of $190,000 Can Qualify for Mortgage Relief

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

State expands California Mortgage Relief Program By Sam Catanzaro Westside families earning upwards of $190,000 can qualify for mortgage relief...

Rendering Runberg Architecture Group
News, Real Estate

Progress Underway at Culver City Senior Housing Development

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

11141 Washington Boulevard project begins vertical phase of construction By Dolores Quintana A new senior housing complex has begun its...

Photo: Facebook (@RepKarenBass).
News

Bass Pulls Ahead of Caruso in Latest Vote Tally

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41-38 lead for Karen Bass in race for LA Mayor By Dolores Quintana The ballots are still being counted in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR