Affordable housing Planned for Culver City Methodist church property

95 units of housing, new church and preschool planned for 4644 Sepulveda Boulevard property

By Dolores Quintana

A development at 4644 Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City, from developer Community Corporation of Santa Monica, has been revised and those revisions have been approved by the Culver City City Council in a unanimous vote last week, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The project is a proposal for an affordable living complex and the original plans included demolishing the Culver City United Methodist Church and pre-school on the property. The plan was for an almost 157,000 square feet, five-story building that would hold 78 units and has a partially subterranean parking lot for 127 vehicles. This plan also would construct a new church and pre-school to replace the old buildings on the site.

However, Community Corp. was not able to obtain all of the financing needed to complete the proposed project even after they were granted funding from the Culver City Housing Authority. This meant that Community Corp. had to revise the plan which is now a much bigger project. The revised plan calls for 95 one, two and three-bedroom apartments meant for renters who earn between 30 to 80 percent of the median income level in the area.

The project is named “Jublio Village” as seen in a memo that was sent to the Culver City Council. The entire revised project is expected to cost $66.5 million and the secured funding will include the original commitment from Culver City itself. Community Corp. projects that financing will be complete by December of 2023.

Even though the project is led by Community Corp., the project’s genesis comes from the Culver City Community Methodist Church.

Urbanize Los Angeles quotes a church spokesperson, who said, “As we learned about the need for housing in this community. After discussions in small groups, Church Town Halls, and Church Council meetings, we decided as a church family during last year’s Charge Conference that we do want to see affordable housing built on the church property. And, after much deliberation and a participatory process, a decision was made by the CPUMC Council to build completely new church facilities.”

The land is still owned by the Church and the grounds leasing arrangements payments will be used to cover the cost of the Church’s new buildings on the site.