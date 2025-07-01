Pentagon Orders Troop Drawdown in LA: 150 National Guard Members Reassigned to Wildfire Duty

Federal Forces Begin Partial Withdrawal From Protest Response as California Leaders Push Back

U.S. Northern Command announced Tuesday that 150 National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles for immigration protest response will be reassigned to wildfire protection, one day after a senior military commander formally requested their release.

The move marks the first reduction of the nearly 4,000 Guard members and 700 active-duty Marines sent to the region by President Donald Trump earlier this month. The original deployment, which began June 7, aimed to bolster security for federal buildings and personnel amid ongoing protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

The partial drawdown comes as the intensity of demonstrations has waned. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass lifted the city’s nighttime curfew two weeks ago.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to the move on social media, saying, Donald Trump caved. Our firefighters are finally returning to fight wildfires. Better late than never. Now — send the rest home. Nearly 5,000 soldiers — including police, paramedics, and first responders — are still sitting idle in L.A. for nothing.

The 150 Guard members will return to Joint Task Force Rattlesnake, the state’s elite wildfire response unit, as California enters peak fire season. National Guard officials have warned of personnel shortages due to the extended protest deployment, which they say has stretched the force thin.

Despite the troop reduction, thousands remain in place under federal orders, and the administration has made no indication of when—or if—a broader withdrawal might occur.