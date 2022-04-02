Culver City Announces Imminent Purchase of Two Motels Through Project Homekey

3868 and 3900 Sepulveda Boulevardam hotels to become housing

By Dolores Quintana

Project Homekey has made it possible for both the City and County of Los Angeles to purchase interim and permanent supportive housing for homeless people. The project’s grant money has enabled purchases of thousands of units since the program began.

Culver City, a smaller municipality, has received one of these grants for $26.6 million and the city intends to purchase two motels that are close to the 405 Freeway. These two motels are located at 3868 and 3900 Sepulveda Boulevard and are next door to one another. The units in these two motels will be divided between 39 units of interim housing and 37 units of permanent supportive housing.

Culver City Mayor Dr. Daniel Lee said, as quoted by Urbanize Los Angeles, “Repurposing these two motels is a critical part of Culver City’s overall plan for addressing homelessness,” said Culver City Mayor Dr. Daniel Lee in a statement. “While the root causes of homelessness are tied to systemic inequities, housing is a fundamental and core solution that can meaningfully address homelessness by providing a safe place indoors where people can find wrap around services, healing, and stabilization. While housing 76 of our neighbors through Project Homekey does not end the problem, it marks our notable progress.”

The press release about the purchase notes that interim housing would be used to house people for up to 90 days with potential extension that would be based on the individual situation.

Residents in these interim spaces would have access to social services, laundry services and meals.

Supportive housing would be used for those who are chronically homeless. How long each person would stay would depend on their needs and if they wish to remain in the housing unit. Supportive housing residents would also have access to the same support services that interim residents have.

These two supportive and interim housing motels should be available for potential residents by the end of the year. Exodus Recovery will be in charge of running the supportive service program and the lead operator of these facilities and has run similar programs through the State of California.