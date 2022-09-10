September 10, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Office Space Nears Completion in Former Allied Model Trains Space

Rendering: Tova Capital.

The Braddock will bring 12,600 square feet of office space to Culver City

By Dolores Quintana

A revamp of the former Allied Model Trains building is nearing completion in Culver City. 

Set on what the designer, ODAA, calls “an awkwardly shaped lot” at 4411 Sepulveda Boulevard, The Braddock is Culver City’s newest entrant in the office space sweepstakes as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles

Near the corner of Sepulveda Boulevard and Braddock Drive, the building has 12,600 square feet of space available. The exterior of the building is a reproduction of the famed Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles that is quite a bit smaller than the original. The work on the building is nearly finished and has been unwrapped at the site. 

Developer Tova Capital bought the former Allied Model Trains building in 2019 with the intention of retaining “the building’s distinctive Mission Revival/Art Deco architecture” with a “complete upgrade of the building’s interior, installation of new windows and the addition of outdoor space.” according to the developer’s website that will transform the building into “premiere office space.”

ODAA’s website notes that parking is “challenging” because of the lot’s size and shape along with the fact that the property is partly located in Culver City and partly located in Los Angeles. The description of the renovation’s design lists a “brick exterior, large windows, an internal courtyard carved from the side of the building and an expansive roof deck with views to the North Santa Monica Mountain range.”

in News, Real Estate
