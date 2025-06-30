Supervisor Mitchell Called on Residents to take action at the rally for Ambrocio “Enrique” Lozano in Culver City.
(Video) Los Angeles County Supervisor from the 2nd district, Holly J. Mitchel, Gives a Powerful Speech
Top Military Commander Urges Return of Troops Deployed to ICE Protest Response
General Requests 200 National Guard Soldiers Be Returned to California Wildfire Unit The senior U.S. military officer overseeing federal forces...
Second Victim Killed Alongside LAPD Sergeant in Brentwood 405 Crash Identified
Authorities Confirm Garcia, 34, Died at the Scene, GoFundMe Launched Authorities have identified the civilian who was killed alongside a...
The Westside Lights Up for July 4: Fireworks, Drone Shows, and Parades Return Across West Los Angeles
From Marina Del Rey’s Fireworks to Culver City’s 1980s-Themed Drone Show, Get Ready to Celebrate From fireworks over Marina del...
California Judge Rules FAIR Plan’s Smoke Damage Policy Unlawful
Court Says Wildfire Insurance Program Illegally Denied Claims Legal protections for California homeowners took a step forward this week after...
(Video) Culver City Residents and City and County Leaders Rally for Disappeared Ice Cream Man Ambrocio “Enrique” Lozano
US Representative for California’s 37th Congressional District, Sydney Kamlager-Dove Speaks About What is happening to the disappeared.
Historic Sawtelle Nursery Site Could Become 40-Unit Townhome Complex
Sawtelle Continues to Change as Nursery Site Faces Redevelopment Plans have been submitted to redevelop a nursery site, F.K. Nursery,...
Drake Slashes Price on Beverly Hills Estate to $79 Million Amid Market Slowdown
Price Cut Adds to a Broader Retreat From His Los Angeles Real Estate Holdings. Musician Drake has reduced the price...
Iranian Pastor in West L.A. Speaks as Church Rocked by Immigration Raids
June 28, 2025 Staff Report
Five Detained as Fear Spreads Through Persian Christian Faith Community Fear has spread through a West Los Angeles congregation after...
Overdose Deaths Drop 22% in Los Angeles County, Marking Largest Decline on Record
June 28, 2025 Staff Report
Fentanyl Fatalities Fell 37% as County Ramps up Funding for Prevention, Treatment Drug overdose deaths in Los Angeles County declined...
Cinespia Brings Fireworks and Fan Favorites to Hollywood Forever This July
Watch Top Gun, La La Land, and More Under the Stars at Hollywood Forever Cinespia, Los Angeles’ iconic outdoor movie...
California Doubles Down on Hollywood: $750M in Tax Credits Approved for Film and TV Industry
State Lawmakers Back Major Expansion of Production Incentives, Raising Job Projections Los Angeles’ film and television industry is poised to...
Pedestrian Killed on 405 Freeway to State Route 90 Connector in Culver City
Fatal Crash on Culver City Adds to Growing Safety Concerns Early Friday, a pedestrian died after being struck by a...
EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles Returns with Star Chefs, Firefighter Tribute, and Wildfire Relief Efforts
Culinary Festival Features Exclusive Restaurant Collabs, Support for Small Businesses EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles, the celebrated food festival curated by The...
Supporters to Gather This Weekend for Longtime Culver City Paleta Seller Held in Detention
Family and Neighbors Will Gather Sunday to Sell Paletas and Raise Funds Supporters will gather this Sunday at Veterans Park...
Suspect Charged by Los Angeles DA with Shooting of Santa Monica Cop and Teens
Faces Attempted Murder Charges and Over 100 Years to Life in Prison if Convicted. Criminal charges have been filed against...
