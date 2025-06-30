July 1, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Westside Lights Up for July 4: Fireworks, Drone Shows, and Parades Return Across West Los Angeles

From Marina Del Rey’s Fireworks to Culver City’s 1980s-Themed Drone Show, Get Ready to Celebrate

From fireworks over Marina del Rey to a high-tech drone display in downtown Culver City, communities across the Westside will mark the Fourth of July with family-friendly events celebrating patriotism, entertainment, and local spirit.

Independence Day festivities in Beverly Hills will feature music, skyline views, and culinary offerings as the city marks July 4 with several public and private events.

Free Community Picnic

Residents are invited to celebrate Independence Day at Roxbury Park during a free community picnic on Thursday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosted at the Roxbury Park Community Center, located at 471 South Roxbury Drive, the event will feature family-friendly activities including games, music, and sweet treats, offering a festive atmosphere for attendees of all ages.

Organized by the City of Beverly Hills, the annual picnic provides a relaxed and inclusive setting for neighbors and visitors to come together and mark the holiday in the heart of the community. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

Live Music at Beverly Cañon Gardens
 Beverly Hills’ annual Concerts on Cañon continues with a free Independence Day performance by Rod Lightning & the Thunderbolts of Love. The classic rock band is set to take the stage at Beverly Cañon Gardens from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., providing a celebratory soundtrack in the heart of the city.

Rooftop Dining at Waldorf Astoria
 Guests looking for a more elevated experience can book a table at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills’ Rooftop by JG, which will host a special Fourth of July prix-fixe dinner. The 12th-floor venue will offer panoramic views of the city’s fireworks shows and the option to reserve edge seating and champagne service. The three-course holiday menu is available by reservation.

Aperitivo Specials at Avalon Hotel
 For those seeking a relaxed afternoon, the Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills invites guests to soak up the sun during its all-day Aperitivo Hour at Viviane. The poolside venue will offer drink specials and a seasonal summer menu inspired by Southern California flavors.

Cinespia:

Top Gun + Fireworks: Friday, July 4th at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, gates: 7:15 pm/movie: 9:00 pm

Culver City to Host Drone Light Show on July 5

Culver City’s Town Plaza will host its second annual Downtown Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 5, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., replacing traditional fireworks with a drone light show designed for both safety and sustainability. Presented by the Culver City Downtown Business Association and supported by the City of Culver City, the event will include live music from Guilty Pleasure Makers, a patriotic flag salute by local Scouts, and a national anthem performance by vocalist Cadence Washington.

The evening’s highlight is a 1980s-themed drone display produced by Sky Elements, known for large-scale shows at events such as Dodger Stadium and Formula One Las Vegas. More than 300 illuminated drones will create synchronized aerial imagery above Town Plaza. Guests are encouraged to wear ’80s attire in honor of Culver City’s cinematic legacy.

Hollywood Bowl Hosts Earth, Wind & Fire

The Hollywood Bowl will continue its long-running tradition with a three-night “July 4th Fireworks Spectacular” featuring Earth, Wind & Fire, running July 2–4 at 7:30 p.m. Each concert ends with a fireworks finale.

Marina del Rey Fireworks Return to the Waterfront

One of the region’s most popular Independence Day traditions will light up the skies over Marina del Rey on Thursday, July 4. The free fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. and will run for approximately 20 minutes. Best viewing locations include Burton Chace Park (13650 Mindanao Way) and Fisherman’s Village (13755 Fiji Way). Early arrival is recommended due to heavy holiday crowds.

El Segundo and Santa Monica Offer Daytime Festivities

In El Segundo, Recreation Park will host an all-day Fourth of July celebration from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., including family games, live music, and fireworks.

Santa Monica will feature multiple events, including a special July 4th parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. and a red, white, and blue light show on the Pacific Wheel at Pacific Park, visible nightly from July 3–7 from dusk until 12:30 a.m.

Pacific Palisades, Venice, and Westchester Keep Traditions Alive

Pacific Palisades will welcome back its full slate of holiday programming on July 4, including a 5K and 10K run, a community parade, and a fireworks display.

Venice will celebrate with the annual “Mr. & Mrs. Muscle Beach” competition, open to athletes of all levels.

Westchester will once again host the LAX Coastal July 4th Parade, this year themed “We Love LA!”

