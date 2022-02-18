Over 50,000 Square-Feet of Office Space Planned Near Ballona Creek

Culver City industrial space at 9925 Jefferson Boulevard posed for revamp

By Dolores Quintana

Over 50,000 square feet of office space could be coming to an industrial lot near the Ballona Creek in Culver City.

An industrial site near Ballona Creek may be the site of a new office development if the developers can get approval from Culver City officials as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The site is located at 9925 Jefferson Boulevard and HQ Creative is the developer who wants to demolish some of the already existing structures on the site to make way for the new 35,658 square foot office. After the new construction is completed, that would give the site 51,178 square feet of total office space and the development would include construction of a new 70,739 square foot parking garage with room for 177 vehicles placed at the rear of the site.

The project is being designed by ShubinDonaldson who envision the new building as a three story glass and metal facade building that would be placed as the showpiece of the complex and face Jefferson Boulevard. Some of the already existing buildings of the bow truss style would be connected to the new building with a small courtyard and a second story terrace. A rooftop deck is also planned. [place] or Pakshong Landscape and Architecture Collaborative is designing the outdoor space that opens out from the new parking structure at the rear of the building.

This development was discussed at two sparsely attended meetings in 2021 at which the developer and their consultants fielded questions about the potential environmental impacts of the proposed development.