Culver City Senior Housing Project Breaks Ground

Washington Boulevard project will have 154 units

By Dolores Quintana

A five-story senior housing project has broken ground in Culver City.

Culver City’s newest mixed use development project has broken ground as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The site is at 11141 Washington Boulevard, near the corner of Sepulveda and Washington.

The building will be a combination of 2,300 square feet of ground floor retail, 134 household units meant for senior citizens with 154 assisted living and memory care beds in a five story building. The development will come with 84 spaces for vehicles.

SRM Development and Westmont Living are the developers of record and the designer is The Runberg Architecture Group. Runberg’s design is of the contemporary low rise style with an exterior made of brick, aluminum, stucco, and fiber cement panels that will reportedly include two courtyards, one of which will be on the ground level near Washington Boulevard.

The apartments are on the pricey side with a studio priced at $4,500 per month and a two bedroom priced at $6,000 a month according to a presentation that was given to the community by the developer back in 2020.

It is estimated that the construction will take 18 months to complete.