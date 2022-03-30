Culver City Mediterranean Restaurant Gone for Good

Yalla Mediterranean closes Culver City location

By Dolores Quintana

A Culver City Mediterranean restaurant seems to be gone for good.

Yalla Mediterranean Restaurant’s location in Culver City has vanished overnight as reported by Toddrickallencom. Nothing is known about why the restaurant left the neighborhood location but Toddrickallen was alerted by concerned fans of the restaurant this week.

The location has been gutted and the signage has been removed, but a branch of the restaurant is still open in Burbank, if you have a craving for any of their dishes.

We have reached out to the restaurant for more information but could not get an immediate response. This article will be updated once more information is available.