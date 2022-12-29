December 29, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for the Culver City area in 2022, sorted chronologically.

Shake Shack is Finally Open in Culver City

January 26, 2022 – Shake Shack has officially landed in Culver City. Full article here.

Esteemed Chef Returning to Culinary World With Culver City Restaurant

April 27, 2022 – Chef Bernhard Mairinger is returning to the restaurant world with his new restaurant Lustig which will open in Culver City as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The location is at 8758 Venice Blvd. in the Helms Bakery shopping area and has been scheduled to open in early 2023. Lustig will take over the former La Dijonaise space. Full article here.

Vegan Burger Spot Opens First SoCal Location in Culver City

June 22, 2022 – Stand Up Burgers has opened a new location in Culver City as of June 17. Full article here.

Wolfgang Puck Restaurant Coming to Former Arclight Space in Culver City?

August 3, 2022 – The vacant Arclight Cinema in Culver City seems to be getting some new owners in the near future. Full article here.

Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

September 7, 2022 – Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening a new location of his Chicken+Beer restaurant in Los Angeles International Airport as reported by What Now Los AngelesChicken+Beer’s other location is at Concourse D • Gate D5 of Atlanta International Airport. The new LAX location will be located at 300 World Way, Terminal 3. Full article here.

Dinah’s Refusing to Leave Historic Restaurant Space During Construction

October 19, 2022 – Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Full article here.

Acclaimed Tokyo-Based Ramen Restaurant Opening Location in Culver City

November 30, 2022 – The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on the way as reported by What Now Los AngelesAFURI Izakaya is a Japanese restaurant that was founded near Mount Afuri. The restaurant’s page on The Culver Steps website says, “From the start, AFURI’s signature ramen dish has relied on this water to produce the superior quality and flavor of our dishes. In 2016, AFURI opened its first restaurant outside of Japan in Portland, Oregon after discovering that the geography of Mount Hood produced water with similar characteristics to Mount Afuri. Our U.S. locations use this water, coupled with high-quality local ingredients, and the same techniques employed in our central kitchen in Japan, to produce our famous ramen broth and other authentic dishes.” Mount Afuri is known for the purity of the water that flows from the snowpack which is an integral part of the restaurant’s cuisine. Full article here.

Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star

December 7, 2022 – The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles. Full article here.

Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City

December 7, 2022 – Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown Culver City, so Culver City bakery lovers can rejoice. The opening was announced via a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account and the address for Sweet Lily’s is 9516 Culver Blvd. The post said, “We serve our delicious breakfast and lunch along with our beautiful pastries and viennoiseries. FRESHLY BAKED EVERYDAY!!! We are looking forward to meeting you all!🙏🤩😁”. Full article here.

Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant

December 14, 2022 – Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming to Culver City in March of 2023 as reported by Eater Los Angeles. While Neroni is most famous on the Westside for The Rose Venice, he also owns B Side Pizza in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen, where he’s been slinging wood-fired pizzas for eight years. Full article here.

