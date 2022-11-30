Acclaimed Tokyo-Based Ramen Restaurant Opening Location in Culver City

Afuri Izakaya coming to The Culver Steps

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on the way as reported by What Now Los Angeles. AFURI Izakaya is a Japanese restaurant that was founded near Mount Afuri. The restaurant’s page on The Culver Steps website says, “From the start, AFURI’s signature ramen dish has relied on this water to produce the superior quality and flavor of our dishes. In 2016, AFURI opened its first restaurant outside of Japan in Portland, Oregon after discovering that the geography of Mount Hood produced water with similar characteristics to Mount Afuri. Our U.S. locations use this water, coupled with high-quality local ingredients, and the same techniques employed in our central kitchen in Japan, to produce our famous ramen broth and other authentic dishes.” Mount Afuri is known for the purity of the water that flows from the snowpack which is an integral part of the restaurant’s cuisine.

The page also explains, “Our U.S. locations use this water, coupled with high-quality local ingredients, and the same techniques employed in our central kitchen in Japan, to produce our famous ramen broth and other authentic dishes. But, AFURI offers more than just exceptional food. Our mission is to “make the world better through ramen”, and we are committed to using our love of Japanese cuisine to share culture and build community. This ranges from providing a place for people to experience a meaningful and traditional Japanese meal, to showcasing our passion for the craft of food making, and doing our part to contribute to the enrichment of the communities where we live and work.”

AFURI was founded in 2001 and first came to the USA in 2016 with a restaurant located in Portland. Since then, AFURI has opened 11 restaurants total in Oregon, California, Canada, Hong Kong, Portugal and Singapore.