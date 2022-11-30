December 1, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Acclaimed Tokyo-Based Ramen Restaurant Opening Location in Culver City

Photo: Official.

Afuri Izakaya coming to The Culver Steps

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on the way as reported by What Now Los Angeles. AFURI Izakaya is a Japanese restaurant that was founded near Mount Afuri. The restaurant’s page on The Culver Steps website says, “From the start, AFURI’s signature ramen dish has relied on this water to produce the superior quality and flavor of our dishes. In 2016, AFURI opened its first restaurant outside of Japan in Portland, Oregon after discovering that the geography of Mount Hood produced water with similar characteristics to Mount Afuri. Our U.S. locations use this water, coupled with high-quality local ingredients, and the same techniques employed in our central kitchen in Japan, to produce our famous ramen broth and other authentic dishes.” Mount Afuri is known for the purity of the water that flows from the snowpack which is an integral part of the restaurant’s cuisine.

The page also explains, “Our U.S. locations use this water, coupled with high-quality local ingredients, and the same techniques employed in our central kitchen in Japan, to produce our famous ramen broth and other authentic dishes. But, AFURI offers more than just exceptional food. Our mission is to “make the world better through ramen”, and we are committed to using our love of Japanese cuisine to share culture and build community. This ranges from providing a place for people to experience a meaningful and traditional Japanese meal, to showcasing our passion for the craft of food making, and doing our part to contribute to the enrichment of the communities where we live and work.”

AFURI was founded in 2001 and first came to the USA in 2016 with a restaurant located in Portland. Since then, AFURI has opened 11 restaurants total in Oregon, California, Canada, Hong Kong, Portugal and Singapore.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Boy Scout Leads Effort to Fix Termite-Infested Trail Handrail

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Ari Candela leads community service effort on a Beverly Hills hiking path By Keemia Zhang Last month, Ari Candela, patrol...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Sister City Committee ﻿Seeks Exchange Students

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District  The Culver City Sister City Committee (CCSCC) is looking for eight students...
News, Upbeat Beat

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel Celebrates the Holidays

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

Head to the beach this December to experience the hotel’s seasonal family-friendly activities This year, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Arrest Man Following Standoff Near Culver City

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

Police say replica gun was used by suspect in Sauteed Incident The Los Angeles Police Department West Los Angeles Division...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022

November 28, 2022

Read more
November 28, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...

Items recovered by the Culver City Police Department in a recent arrest. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime, News

Gang Member Arrested Following Culver City Traffic Collision

November 28, 2022

Read more
November 28, 2022

Unnamed suspect arrested following November 22 collision  A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver...

17 West LA Residents & Student Dancers join Westside Ballet’s cast of 85 in the upcoming Nutcracker. Pictured (Left to Right): Back: Ava Cherniss, Francisca Bugacov; Sofia Strauser; Middle: Zola Maksimovic; Naya Farrell-Katseanes; Zoe White; Evelyn Chung; Ilyssa Freedland; Gabriella Calderon; Bella Shriver; Teralani Galvan. Side left front (Russian) Sienna Nikolov; Side right front (Angel) Bridget Cooney. Front/ Floor: Isabelle Choy; Delilah Ahmadi; Yara Johnson; Ezra Galambos. Not pictured: Isabel Bugacov. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Century City & Westwood Residents Dance Soloist and Supporting Roles in The Nutcracker

November 28, 2022

Read more
November 28, 2022

Westside Ballet’s holiday classic returned to The Broad Stage in Santa Monica Thanksgiving weekend and runs through Dec. 4 By...
Food & Drink, Video

Coral Tree Cafe 20th Anniversary event

November 24, 2022

Read more
November 24, 2022

Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...

Photo: Facebook (@pastasisters).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thief Steals Family Diary Culver City’s Pasta Sisters Restaurant

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

$5,000 reward offered for diary’s return By Dolores Quintana In an Instagram post on November 20, Pasta Sisters restaurant revealed...
Community, Food & Drink, News, Video, Wellness

Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...

Photo: Culver City Parks, Recreation, & Community Services.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular Returns Next Week With 25 Tons of Fresh Snow

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Event set for December 1 with Sled-tacular beginning at  5 p.m., Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. The holiday season...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...
Community, Fun, News, Video, Wellness

ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus

November 22, 2022

Read more
November 22, 2022

ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
News, Veterans, Video

Local Lions Club Donation Event Helps Homeless Veterans at West L.A VA Campus

November 22, 2022

Read more
November 22, 2022

Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...

Photo: Flickr (@gageskidmore).
News

State to Release $1 Billion in Homelessness Funds

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Move comes weeks after Governor holds funds citing lackluster plans to tackle homelessness  California Governor Gavin Newsom Friday convened local...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR