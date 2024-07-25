July 26, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA’s First Ninja Warrior Training Facility Opening Soon in Los Angeles

Photo: Official

Facility to Offer Comprehensive Training Programs for All Ages

By Susan Payne

The first dedicated ninja warrior obstacle training facility in Los Angeles is set to open at the beginning of August in Culver City. 

The Los Angeles Ninja Academy will teach ninjas of all levels how to conquer uniquely designed, challenging, and exciting ninja warrior obstacles that mimic those on the popular NBC television show, American Ninja Warrior. The state-of-the-art 7,000-square-foot facility will have a soft opening on Friday, August 3. 

Facility owner Madelyn Scarpulla who owns and operates two other successful locations, New York City Ninja Academy and Brooklyn Ninja Academy, is bringing her sophisticated ninja training program to the West Coast, open for all experience levels, ages six and up. 

“I’m thrilled to bring the first World Ninja League-sanctioned ninja training facility to Los Angeles, and I’m looking forward to creating another welcoming and supportive community of athletes to the sport of ninja warrior,” Scarpulla said. 

Leading the charge is Coach Daniella Blanchard, who made an appearance on season 16 of American Ninja Warrior. Blanchard currently holds the #1 Adult Female World Champion and Strongest Ninja titles (among other medals) in the World Ninja League Season IX Championships. She also took first place in the both the Northeast and New England Regional Championships. 

Blanchard has been coaching kids and adults in the sport of ninja for over three years in New York. Now, she’s excited to bring her passion for the sport to the West Coast. 

Los Angeles Ninja Academy offers kids programs for ages 6-12 after school and on weekends, training for teens and adults, advanced sessions to prepare athletes interested in competition, as well as private lessons, corporate team building events, and kids’ birthday parties on weekends. Special guest ninja coaches, including American Ninja Warrior veterans, will make appearances for private advanced training, as well.

Ninjas learn new skills and techniques for climbing, swinging, agility, balance, strength, and, of course, the iconic Warped Wall. Obstacles rotate each week, so ninjas are challenged in new ways every time they visit. Participants will eventually tackle obstacles with increasing difficulty and will learn strategies to conquer an entire obstacle course. Ninja warrior training is a thrilling physical and mental challenge and an innovative approach to setting, achieving, and surpassing fitness and mental goals.  

“In New York, we’ve always had to travel an hour out of the way to train in facilities, so that’s what really inspired me to open a facility close to the city center. The more I researched, I realized there’s even fewer places in Los Angeles to train ninja, and that’s what inspired the expansion to the West Coast. I’m heavily involved in the World Ninja League, and expanding the league’s footprint in Southern California was also part of that decision,” Scarpulla said. 

In the spirit of inclusivity, on the last Thursday of every month, beginning August 29, LA Ninja Academy is hosting Queen Ninja Nights. For more information about the Academy’s upcoming announcements or to register for classes, visit LANinjas.com.

in News
