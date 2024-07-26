Julia Holter to Perform at The Getty Center’s OFF THE 405 Summer Concert Series

Experience Avant-Garde Music and Stunning Views With Free Admission on July 27

The Getty Center’s annual outdoor summer concert series, OFF THE 405, is set to feature Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and composer Julia Holter. Known for her experimental and avant-garde approach to music, Holter will perform on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in the Museum Courtyard. The event begins with a DJ set at 6 p.m., followed by Holter’s performance at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets are required.

Holter, whose sixth studio album “Something in the Room She Moves” was released in March, has received acclaim for her unique songwriting style and ethereal vocals. Pitchfork described the album as “fluid, sonorous, and free.” While her previous work often explored themes of memory and a dreamlike future, Holter’s latest album focuses on the presence and the human body. “There’s a corporeal focus inspired by the complexity and transformability of our bodies,” she said.

Her new album features fretless electric bass pitches in counterpoint with gliding vocal melodies, alongside glissing Yamaha CS-60 lines that intertwine with warm winds and reeds. Holter explained that she aimed to create a world that is “fluid-sounding, waterlike, evoking the body’s internal sound world.”

Parking at the Getty Center is additional, with rates of $25, $15 after 3:00 p.m., and $10 after 6:00 p.m. The “Pay Once, Park Twice” deal allows visitors to pay once and park at both the Getty Villa and the Getty Center on the same day.

Holter’s discography includes a series of dream-pop albums that have established her as a prominent voice in independent music. From her 2012 breakthrough “Ekstasis” to “Loud City Song” and “Have You in My Wilderness,” her latest work represents a significant evolution, synthesizing a free, improvisatory energy with her signature eloquence.