(Video) The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills’ Celebration of One Year at Its New Location

Now at 9705 S Santa Monica, and filled with delectable cheeses, cured meats, fresh bread, and wines of every description, it’s a gem for fine food lovers.
@culvercitywlanews The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills' Celebration of One Year at Its New Location. Now at 9705 S Santa Monica, and filled with delectable cheeses, cured meats, fresh bread, and wines of every description, it's a gem for fine food lovers. #cheese #food #wine #beverlyhills #westlosangeles #foodtiktok #foodtok ♬ original sound – westsidetoday