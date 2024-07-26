July 26, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Governor Newsom Issues Executive Order on Homeless Encampments in California

Photo: Official

Los Angeles Officials React to Governor’s Strongly Worded Message 

Today, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that stated, “Governor Newsom today issued an executive order directing state agencies to urgently address homeless encampments while respecting the dignity and safety of Californians experiencing homelessness. The Governor’s order, which follows the Supreme Court’s decision in Grants Pass, also urges local governments to use substantial funding provided by the state to take similar action.”

Governor Newsom said, in a terse social media statement, “No more excuses. We’ve provided the time. We’ve provided the funds. Now it’s time for locals to do their job.” The Governor cannot force municipalities to do as he says but can withhold funding from cities that do not. 

The statement also adds, “The order encourages local governments to emulate the state’s successful model to adopt local policies and to use all available resources, including those provided by the state’s historic investments in housing and intervention programs, to address encampments within their jurisdictions.
 

Governor Newsom also encourages local governments to apply for the newly available $3.3 billion in competitive grant funding from Proposition 1 to expand the behavioral health continuum and provide appropriate care to individuals experiencing mental health conditions and substance use disorders — with a particular focus on people who are most seriously ill, vulnerable, or homeless. 

The reactions were swift. 

Mayor Karen Bass, now in Paris, France, with an American delegation to the 2024 Summer Olympics, said, “For the first time in years, unsheltered homelessness has decreased in Los Angeles because of a comprehensive approach that leads with housing and services, not criminalization.”

Traci Park, CD 11 Los Angeles City Councilmember, said, via a social media post, “We’ve been doing this work in CD11 since the day I took office, and we didn’t need an Executive Order to get it done. I fully agree with Governor Newsom: No more excuses! LA City and County need to listen up.”

Kenneth Meija, the Los Angeles City Controller, released a lengthy statement that went into detail about the Controller’s previous objections to this policy. 

The Controller’s Office previously released a detailed statement denouncing the Grants Pass Ruling and maintains its position that punishing people for sleeping outside when there is no available shelter is both inhumane and does not result in meaningful reductions in homelessness or encampments.

It has been shown time and time again that clearing homeless encampments does not help reduce homelessness or encampment numbers over time but only increases the number of unsheltered, unhoused people. This month, RAND released a study that showed that in areas with frequent encampment clearings, encampments returned within months, and in Venice, the share of unhoused people living literally unsheltered (without a tent or vehicle) jumped from 20% to 46%. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) found that LA Municipal Code 41.18, which allows for encampment removal in certain areas, isn’t effective at reducing encampments or helping to house people – while costing over $3 million in two years, not including enforcement costs. 

The Controller’s Office believes that homeless encampment removal historically has equated to criminalization. It is cruel and unusual punishment for people without homes with nowhere to realistically go. As of 2023, there were only approximately 16,000 shelter beds in the City of LA for approximately 45,000 unhoused people. Even when there are available beds, our audit found that LAHSA’s unreliable shelter bed data makes it next to impossible to find a bed.

Our Office again urges the Mayor and City Council to ban criminalizing homelessness and the City Attorney not to enforce laws that criminalize homelessness while the legislative process runs its course. The City of Los Angeles must reject Governor Newsom’s inhumane, unproven policy.

The City must prioritize preventing more people from falling into homelessness, and we must prioritize providing permanent housing with support services for our unhoused neighbors.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement in response to California Governor Gavin Newsom issuing an executive order for the removal of homeless encampments in California:

“I applaud Governor Newsom’s emphasis on urgency. He rightfully points out that local government remains at the helm of homeless encampment removals. Cities have an obligation to develop housing and shelter solutions in tandem with support services provided by the County government. This formula, which is largely based on partnerships, is how we can deliver permanent results. No single entity can achieve that.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo Credit: Threads Vivian Jenna Wilson
News

Vivian Jenna Wilson Slams Elon Musk’s Claims on Social Media Post on Threads

July 26, 2024

Read more
July 26, 2024

Wilson Reveals Details on Controversial Billionaire, Has Had Enough By Dolores Quintana Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, reacted on...

Photo: Official
News

Julia Holter to Perform at The Getty Center’s OFF THE 405 Summer Concert Series

July 26, 2024

Read more
July 26, 2024

Experience Avant-Garde Music and Stunning Views With Free Admission on July 27 The Getty Center’s annual outdoor summer concert series,...

Photo: Official
News

Sloths Summer Night at La Brea Tar Pits: Free Museum Admission and Sunset Picnic

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Experience Live Sloth Encounters, Curated DJ Sets, and Local Food Trucks on July 26 The La Brea Tar Pits will...

Photo: Official
News

LA’s First Ninja Warrior Training Facility Opening Soon in Los Angeles

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Facility to Offer Comprehensive Training Programs for All Ages By Susan Payne The first dedicated ninja warrior obstacle training facility...
News, Video

(Video) The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills’ Celebration of One Year at Its New Location

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Now at 9705 S Santa Monica, and filled with delectable cheeses, cured meats, fresh bread, and wines of every description,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Times Announces 8th Annual Food Bowl Festival at Paramount Studios

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Three-Day Event to Feature Over 40 Restaurants and Culinary Demos The Los Angeles Times has announced the details for the...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Go Go Bird and FoodBeast Editor Collaborate on New Chicken Sandwich, “The Reach”

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Chef Brandon Kida and Reach Guinto Create Nostalgic and Exciting Sandwich Go Go Bird is one of the best fried...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Alfred Coffee Launches New Breakfast Burritos, Bagels, and Baked Goods

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

New Collaborations with WAKE AND LATE and Artissant by Artelice Alfred Coffee has announced the launch of its new breakfast...

Photo Credit Catherine Dzilenski
News, Real Estate

Surprise Announcement: All Roads Pinseria + Enoteca is Now Open in Brentwood

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

The Grand Opening Celebration is Still Scheduled for Friday, July 26 In a surprise announcement on Monday, July 22, All...

Photo: YouTube
News

Elon Musk’s Controversial Remarks on Trans Daughter Spark Outrage

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Musk Repeatedly Deadnames His Daughter, Claiming He Was Tricked Elon Musk, in an interview with Jordan Peterson for the website...

Photo: USPS
News

USPS Honors Alex Trebek with Forever Stamp on His 84th Birthday at Sony Studios in Culver City

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

Ceremony Video Includes Tributes from Jean Trebek and Ken Jennings On Monday, Alex Trebek would have been 84 years old,...

Photo Credit IMDB
News, Real Estate

Actor Rob Lowe Lists Luxurious Beverly Hills Estate for $6.6 Million

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

Mansion is Located in the Prestigious Franklin Canyon Area  Rob Lowe has put his estate in the prestigious Franklin Canyon...

Photo: YouTube
News

Brentwood Mother Speaks Out After Assault, Raises Concerns Over Suspect’s Release

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Carmina Lu, New Mother Attacked in Broad Daylight, Tells Her Story  I spoke to the victim of the recent sexual...

Photo: Facebook
News

Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination with Unprecedented Support

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Over 1,976 State Delegates Pledge Support, Solidifying Harris as the Nominee By Dolores Quintana In one day, Brentwood resident and...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Culver City Historical Society to Host a Look At the Hotel’s Rich History on July 23

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Celebrating a Century: Culver Hotel Marks 100 Years with Special Presentation The Culver City Historical Society will hold a special...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR