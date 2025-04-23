Santa Monica’s Socalo Toasts Pali Wine Co. with a Five-Course Culinary Celebration

Enjoy Celebrated Central Coast Wines, Including a 100-Point Red Blend

Socalo, the acclaimed Mexican restaurant from celebrity chefs Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, will partner with Pali Wine Co. to host an exclusive wine dinner celebrating the winery’s 20th anniversary.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 1, at 7:00 p.m. at Socalo, located at 1920 Santa Monica Boulevard. Guests can expect an elegant evening of fine wine and cuisine, featuring a delectable five-course menu curated by Socalo’s Executive Chef Raul Plasencia, paired with a selection of wines from the Santa Barbara-based winery.

Founded by wine enthusiasts Tim Perr and Scott Knight, Pali Wine Co. has built a reputation for producing high-quality, small-batch wines from California’s Central Coast. The dinner will highlight several of their celebrated varietals, including selections from their “Wild Series.”

Attendees will be welcomed with a glass of Pali Vineyard’s Sparkling Rosé of Pinot Noir before moving into a carefully crafted tasting menu that includes the following dishes.

Kanpachi Crudo

peperonata, shiso pistou, red chile crisp

2023 ‘Wild Series’ Skin-Contact White Wine

Veggie Tostada

huitlacoche, king trumpet mushroom, parsnip, peas,

avocado mousse, cascabel sesame salsa macha

2023 ‘Wild Series’ Chardonnay

Oven Roasted Quail

prickly pear salsa, root veggies

2022 ‘Riviera’ Pinot Noir

Lamb Leg Roulade

stuffed with pine nuts, currants, and mushrooms,

salsa verde, greens, squash

2020 Red Wine Blend

And finally for dessert:

Barcelona Chocolate Cake

whipped espresso cream

Tickets for the event are priced at $99 and include the full tasting experience. You can purchase tickets on Tock. On-site hotel parking and street parking will be available for guests.