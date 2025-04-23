April 24, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Fogo de Chão Hosts Wine Lover’s Dream Night with Chilean Winery VIK

Diners Will Enjoy a Chef-Curated South American Menu, Highly Rated Wines

Wine lovers and culinary connoisseurs are invited to gather on Thursday, April 24, for a chef-curated wine dinner at Fogo de Chão restaurants featuring premium South American wines from VIK Winery, including its critically acclaimed 2021 VIK Red Blend, which received a rare 100-point rating from wine critic James Suckling.

The wines are truly outstanding, and Fogo de Chão’s food is the perfect accompaniment to these exceptional vintages. The Brazilian flavors of Fogo intertwine with the Chilean wines from VIK Winery to create a perfect night for diners. 

The four-course dining event, priced at $109 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, begins at 7:00 p.m. and will pair world-class Chilean wines with a gourmet menu featuring dishes such as fresh branzino, lamb chops, Wagyu New York Strip, and berry bread pudding for dessert.

Guests will be offered an exclusive opportunity to purchase a three-bottle collection of VIK wines specially curated for the evening at a discounted rate. Attendees will also be eligible to enter a drawing for a four-night all-expenses-paid getaway to VIK Winery in Chile, including airfare and accommodations.

Wine & Food Pairings:

  • First Course: 2024 La Piu Belle Rosé paired with Fresh Branzino, Tomato & Burrata Salad, and Sweet Corn Chowder
  • Second Course: 2021 Milla Cala Red Blend served with Picanha, Queijo Assado, Caramelized Bananas, and Polenta
  • Third Course: 2021 La Piu Belle Red Blend paired with Fraldinha and Lamb Chops, served with Chiles Toreados
  • Fourth Course: 2021 VIK Red Blend, rated 100 points by James Suckling, paired with Wagyu New York Strip and Garlic Mashed Potatoes
  • Dessert & Coffee: Berry Bread Pudding with Graham Crumbles and Vanilla Ice Cream, accompanied by coffee

The evening promises a luxurious experience that blends fine dining, wine education, and a touch of wanderlust. You can reserve your spot in Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Los Angeles, and Santa Monica on OpenTable. 

Reservations are required, and space is limited.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
