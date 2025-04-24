LAX/Metro Station is One Step Closer to Transforming the Airport Commute

New Multi-Modal Metro Station Connects Angelenos to the Airport

Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Thursday that the long-awaited LAX/Metro Transit Center Station will open to the public on June 6, 2025, marking a major milestone in efforts to improve public transportation access to Los Angeles International Airport.

“The wait is nearly over, Los Angeles,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “At long last, we are getting a train to LAX. And when the LAX People Mover finally opens, we will truly have an international airport that connects people from inside the terminals to the world beyond through Metro. Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard on making this happen, and see you at the opening on June 6.”

Located at Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street, the new multi-modal transit hub will connect riders to Metro’s K and C light rail lines, in addition to a 16-bay bus plaza that will serve multiple regional transit operators. These include Beach Cities Transit, Big Blue Bus, Culver CityBus, GTrans, Torrance Transit, and the LAX FlyAway service. The station will also offer amenities such as a bike hub, restrooms, and designated areas for drop-off and pick-up, providing a reliable alternative to private vehicles, taxis, and rideshare services.

The station will eventually be linked directly to the airport terminals via the Los Angeles World Airports’ (LAWA) Automated People Mover (APM), which is expected to open in 2026. In the interim, LAWA will operate shuttle buses to transport passengers between the new Metro station and the terminals.