West Hollywood Braces for Controversial Rally, Reaffirms Commitment to Equality

City of West Hollywood Condemns Harmful Rhetoric Ahead of Planned Assembly

City officials and public safety leaders in West Hollywood are preparing for a scheduled march and rally this Sunday, April 27, organized by the so-called “American Restoration Tour” and set to take place in both West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. At this time, the city of Beverly Hills has not released a statement.

The event, which lacks a city permit, has caused concern among residents and local businesses. According to city officials, many community members have reached out to express alarm, citing fears that the event contradicts West Hollywood’s core values of inclusivity and equality. There is also heightened concern about potential counter-protests.

The march starts in West Hollywood and concludes with a rally in Beverly Hills. It is being spearheaded by Brandon Straka, who Donald Trump pardoned for a conviction for his part in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Straka denied any wrongdoing related to the misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

In a statement released ahead of the event, the City emphasized its respect for constitutional rights, noting that the march falls under First Amendment protections for free speech and assembly.

“While the City values the rights of free expression, it also recognizes that language and actions matter,” the statement read. “The City remains steadfast in uplifting the dignity and rights of our community members and remains vigilant in denouncing words and actions that may seek to devalue, divide, or diminish us.”

Public safety will remain the top priority during the assembly. Law enforcement personnel will monitor the situation and are authorized to declare the gathering unlawful if substantial threats to public safety arise. At this point, dispersal orders may be issued to protect people and property.

The City reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to defending the rights of its diverse population, including LGBTQ+ residents, people of color, immigrants, women, older adults, and individuals with disabilities.

The press release stated, “The City’s outspoken advocacy and commitment to promoting social justice and equal rights are unwavering, and the City does not condone or support actions that seek to harm, divide, or undermine our community and its values.”

Community members with public safety concerns related to the rally are encouraged to contact West Hollywood’s Public Safety Division at (323) 848-6414 or by email at safety@weho.org.