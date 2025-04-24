April 25, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Q&A: No Age Limit on Home Care Management & Home Safety, Tips from a Care Manager

In-home safety issues that go unnoticed — cracked sidewalks, broken railings or uneven flooring for example — are often the root cause of trips, slips or falls that can cause serious damage and injuries.

A witness to many of these preventable safety hazards, Madeline Fry, MHA, NHA, SHSS, founder of Safely Home Again, says seniors are a primary concern for in-home safety issues, but younger individuals recovering from athletic injuries, car accidents or elective procedures are also at risk.

Despite their age differences, these two groups share a common aspiration: the desire to live independently, safely, and comfortably in their home, for as long as possible.

What if you could prevent a fall before it happens? Having a certified safety expert assess you or your loved ones’ home for hazards is the best prevention for serious injuries like broken hips, dislocated shoulders or concussions. Prevention can make a big difference, especially, if your loved one desires to age in place.

Here are some of the most common questions in Madeline’s line of work:

Q:My mom wants to stay in her home as she ages, but I worry about her safety since she lives alone. As part of the sandwich generation caring for loved ones, what are my options?

A: You’re not alone—many caregivers in the sandwich generation face the same concerns. There are two great options offered through Safely Home Again. One way to support your mom is to have a care manager visit her weekly who can assist with needs such as finding caregivers, delivery of medical equipment, keeping track of her health, safety, and overall well-being; giving you peace of mind and better rest at night.

The second way is toavoidpotential accidents from happening by scheduling a Fall and Home Safety Assessment. Taking care of small hazards like missing bathroom grab bars, or unsecured floor throw rugs can prevent major falls and injuries. A few simple changes can make all the difference in keeping you and your loved one safe and independent at home.

Q: I’ve heard that home modifications can be expensive, and I’m worried about the cost of making changes to my parents’ home. Can you give me an idea of what to expect?


A: Absolutely! That’s a common concern, but you might be surprised at how affordable most modifications can be. We’re not talking about major renovations—just practical updates to improve safety. The typical modifications recommended by Safely Home Again are much more budget friendly. In fact, most suggested improvements cost less than $200 per modification, with many coming in under $100.

Q: What indicators should I be aware of in my parents’ daily routine that suggest a home safety assessment would be beneficial?

A: Pay attention to signs, like your loved one holding onto furniture for support or struggling with balance when walking outside. Also, check if they are consistently wearing their hearing aids, as hearing loss can contribute to imbalance. Are they taking their medications consistently? Other red flags include using towel bars for support instead of proper grab bars or isolation, such as avoiding social outings. These behaviors may indicate an increased risk of falls, making hiring a care manager and havingafall and home safety assessment conducted from Safely Home Again a valuable step in ensuring their safety.

I have the education, professional experience, licenses, certifications, and commitment to keeping you safe at home, so you can age in place and remain independent for the long run.

Go to SafelyHomeAgain.comor call 310-405-5758 for more information.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

West Hollywood Braces for Controversial Rally, Reaffirms Commitment to Equality

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

City of West Hollywood Condemns Harmful Rhetoric Ahead of Planned Assembly City officials and public safety leaders in West Hollywood are preparing...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...
News

ASTEME Camps Explore Science, Technology, Math and Engineering

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

Many teachers and parents hear this question daily when it comes to schooling: “When am I ever going to use...

Photo: Skirball Center
News

Skirball Center’s Puppet Festival Promises an Afternoon of Imagination and Play

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

SoCal’s Top Puppeteers Will Perform Alongside Live Music, DIY Puppet-Making The Skirball Cultural Center is set to transform into a...

Photo: DEA
News

Culver City Police Hosts DEA Drug Take Back Day on April 26

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

Dispose of Expired Prescriptions Safely and Anonymously The Culver City Police Department will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back...

Photo: Official
News

Former Cedars-Sinai OB-GYN Accused of Sexually Abusing Patients for Four Decades

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

Ten Women Say Their Reports Were Ignored as Brock Continued to Practice for Decades. A group of 10 women has...
News

LAX/Metro Station is One Step Closer to Transforming the Airport Commute

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

New Multi-Modal Metro Station Connects Angelenos to the Airport Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced...

Photo: US Department of Justice
News

FBI Unravels Alleged Plot to Sell Stolen Andy Warhol Print in Beverly Hills

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

Mid-City Pawn Shop Owner Charged in High-Stakes Art Scheme The owner of a pawn shop in Los Angeles’ Mid-City neighborhood...
Music, News

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Drops New Double A-Side Ahead of U.S. Tour

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

Legendary Psych-Rockers Set April 25 Release and Fall North American Tour The Brian Jonestown Massacre is set to release a...
News, Video

(Video) Matú Kai Brentwood: The full experience

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

Sister restaurant to Matú in Beverly Hills, located at 11777 San Vicente Blvd. Sister restaurant to Matú in Beverly Hills,...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Uncle Stevey’s Bagels Wins Westside Hearts with Next-Level Bagels, Premium Sandwiches, and Local Coffee

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

Family-Run Shop Serves Delicious and Thoughtfully Curated Bagels With Love By Dolores Quintana A little more than a year since...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Socalo Toasts Pali Wine Co. with a Five-Course Culinary Celebration

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

Enjoy Celebrated Central Coast Wines, Including a 100-Point Red Blend Socalo, the acclaimed Mexican restaurant from celebrity chefs Mary Sue...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Go Go Bird Teams Up with Chef Chris Oh for Korean-Inspired Fried Chicken Sandwich

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

Crispy, Saucy, Spicy: Chris Oh’s Fried Chicken Sandwich Lands in Culver City Go Go Bird, located in Culver City’s Citizen...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fogo de Chão Hosts Wine Lover’s Dream Night with Chilean Winery VIK

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

Diners Will Enjoy a Chef-Curated South American Menu, Highly Rated Wines Wine lovers and culinary connoisseurs are invited to gather...
News, Video

(Video) A Myriad of Ways to Unlock Your Beauty Offered at Mirror Mirror Med Spa

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

For More Info, Go To Mirrormedspa.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/5uE3LO9Lz9 pic.twitter.com/tz8YgJaB4j — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) April 23, 2025

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR