The Brian Jonestown Massacre Drops New Double A-Side Ahead of U.S. Tour

Legendary Psych-Rockers Set April 25 Release and Fall North American Tour

The Brian Jonestown Massacre is set to release a new double A-side single, “Makes Me Great / Out of Body,” on April 25, continuing the band’s decades-long run of experimental, psychedelic rock. The release, pressed on red transparent 10-inch vinyl, will be distributed via frontman Anton Newcombe’s independent label, A Recordings.

You can pre-save the single here and pre-order it here

The new tracks arrive on the heels of a well-received UK and European tour earlier this year and serve as a prelude to the band’s upcoming North American tour this fall. Among the tour’s highlights are two performances with Britpop legends Cast, who will be making their first U.S. appearance in nearly three decades. One of those joint shows is scheduled for New York.

Formed in the early 1990s by Anton Newcombe, The Brian Jonestown Massacre has long stood apart from the mainstream music industry, developing a cult following through its uncompromising artistic vision and prolific output. Since releasing their debut single “She Made Me / Evergreen” in 1992, the band has remained fiercely independent, with Newcombe often rejecting industry conventions.

Anton Newcombe was one of the first musicians to openly advise others not to sign away their master recordings or the rights to their songs solely to secure a contract with a major label. We discussed that in an interview in 2022. As with many of his predictions, he has been proven right by numerous new artists who have had to go to court or re-record their albums to regain control of their music. 

“I just knew I would be more successful in a certain way by saying no,” Newcombe said. “If people liked me, they were gonna like me anyway. Or dislike me. It doesn’t matter.”

The new release adds another chapter to a career that defies classification. Known for a blend of hypnotic grooves, feedback-laden textures, and hallucinatory aesthetics, Newcombe’s music is as much a statement of philosophy as it is a sonic experience.

“Nobody can stop me,” Newcombe said. “I’m not asking somebody. I’m not making the rounds at Warners, saying ‘please put out my record.’ It’s just for me.”

The band’s uncompromising ethos was chronicled in the 2004 documentary “Dig!,” which followed the parallel trajectories of The Brian Jonestown Massacre and The Dandy Warhols. The film, which received critical acclaim for its raw and revealing look into the music industry, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with the release of a remastered version titled “Dig! XX.” which is now available on pay-per-view.

