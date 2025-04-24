Former Cedars-Sinai OB-GYN Accused of Sexually Abusing Patients for Four Decades

Ten Women Say Their Reports Were Ignored as Brock Continued to Practice for Decades.

A group of 10 women has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing former Cedars-Sinai OB-GYN Dr. Barry J. Brock of sexually exploiting and abusing them under the guise of medical treatment over a period spanning four decades. This is the fourth lawsuit filed against the doctor and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, involving a total of 177 plaintiffs.

The lawsuit names Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and its affiliated institutions as defendants, alleging that the hospital failed to act despite repeated complaints about Brock’s conduct, which were filed by attorneys from Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, PLLC, and Dordulian Law Group. The plaintiffs are identified in court documents as Jane Does.

Dr. Brock began working at Cedars-Sinai and affiliated clinics in the 1980s and remained there until 2018 as a full-time physician. Although he officially left the medical center that year, Cedars-Sinai confirmed that he retained his privileges until August 2024, when he was terminated following an increase in patient complaints.

The complaint alleges a pattern of inappropriate behavior by Brock, including conducting vaginal and breast examinations without gloves or chaperones, making sexually explicit remarks during appointments, and performing unnecessary medical procedures. The plaintiffs claim these actions were masked as legitimate care.

According to the lawsuit, red flags about Brock’s conduct were raised for years, but Cedars-Sinai and associated clinics failed to investigate or notify patients properly. The complaint states that despite mounting concerns, the hospital continued to support Brock’s credibility publicly and referred patients to him. When Cedars-Sinai eventually suspended him in 2024, it did so without alerting the broader patient community, the lawsuit contends.

“The systemic failure to protect patients and hold Dr. Brock accountable enabled this abuse to continue for decades,” the plaintiffs’ attorneys said in a statement. “Our clients seek justice not just for themselves but to ensure this never happens again.”

The legal filing lists 17 causes of action, including gender violence, sexual assault, sexual battery, negligence, and unfair business practices. The named defendants include Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Health System, Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, Cedars-Sinai Women’s Medical Group, Beverly Hills OB-GYN, Rodeo Drive Women’s Health Center, and Barry J. Brock, M.D., Inc.