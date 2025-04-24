April 25, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Former Cedars-Sinai OB-GYN Accused of Sexually Abusing Patients for Four Decades

Photo: Official

Ten Women Say Their Reports Were Ignored as Brock Continued to Practice for Decades.

A group of 10 women has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing former Cedars-Sinai OB-GYN Dr. Barry J. Brock of sexually exploiting and abusing them under the guise of medical treatment over a period spanning four decades. This is the fourth lawsuit filed against the doctor and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, involving a total of 177 plaintiffs. 

The lawsuit names Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and its affiliated institutions as defendants, alleging that the hospital failed to act despite repeated complaints about Brock’s conduct, which were filed by attorneys from Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, PLLC, and Dordulian Law Group. The plaintiffs are identified in court documents as Jane Does.

Dr. Brock began working at Cedars-Sinai and affiliated clinics in the 1980s and remained there until 2018 as a full-time physician. Although he officially left the medical center that year, Cedars-Sinai confirmed that he retained his privileges until August 2024, when he was terminated following an increase in patient complaints.

The complaint alleges a pattern of inappropriate behavior by Brock, including conducting vaginal and breast examinations without gloves or chaperones, making sexually explicit remarks during appointments, and performing unnecessary medical procedures. The plaintiffs claim these actions were masked as legitimate care.

According to the lawsuit, red flags about Brock’s conduct were raised for years, but Cedars-Sinai and associated clinics failed to investigate or notify patients properly. The complaint states that despite mounting concerns, the hospital continued to support Brock’s credibility publicly and referred patients to him. When Cedars-Sinai eventually suspended him in 2024, it did so without alerting the broader patient community, the lawsuit contends.

“The systemic failure to protect patients and hold Dr. Brock accountable enabled this abuse to continue for decades,” the plaintiffs’ attorneys said in a statement. “Our clients seek justice not just for themselves but to ensure this never happens again.”

The legal filing lists 17 causes of action, including gender violence, sexual assault, sexual battery, negligence, and unfair business practices. The named defendants include Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Health System, Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, Cedars-Sinai Women’s Medical Group, Beverly Hills OB-GYN, Rodeo Drive Women’s Health Center, and Barry J. Brock, M.D., Inc.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

West Hollywood Braces for Controversial Rally, Reaffirms Commitment to Equality

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

City of West Hollywood Condemns Harmful Rhetoric Ahead of Planned Assembly City officials and public safety leaders in West Hollywood are preparing...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...
News

ASTEME Camps Explore Science, Technology, Math and Engineering

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

Many teachers and parents hear this question daily when it comes to schooling: “When am I ever going to use...

Photo: Skirball Center
News

Skirball Center’s Puppet Festival Promises an Afternoon of Imagination and Play

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

SoCal’s Top Puppeteers Will Perform Alongside Live Music, DIY Puppet-Making The Skirball Cultural Center is set to transform into a...
News

Q&A: No Age Limit on Home Care Management & Home Safety, Tips from a Care Manager

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

In-home safety issues that go unnoticed — cracked sidewalks, broken railings or uneven flooring for example — are often the root...

Photo: DEA
News

Culver City Police Hosts DEA Drug Take Back Day on April 26

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

Dispose of Expired Prescriptions Safely and Anonymously The Culver City Police Department will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back...
News

LAX/Metro Station is One Step Closer to Transforming the Airport Commute

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

New Multi-Modal Metro Station Connects Angelenos to the Airport Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced...

Photo: US Department of Justice
News

FBI Unravels Alleged Plot to Sell Stolen Andy Warhol Print in Beverly Hills

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

Mid-City Pawn Shop Owner Charged in High-Stakes Art Scheme The owner of a pawn shop in Los Angeles’ Mid-City neighborhood...
Music, News

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Drops New Double A-Side Ahead of U.S. Tour

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

Legendary Psych-Rockers Set April 25 Release and Fall North American Tour The Brian Jonestown Massacre is set to release a...
News, Video

(Video) Matú Kai Brentwood: The full experience

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

Sister restaurant to Matú in Beverly Hills, located at 11777 San Vicente Blvd. Sister restaurant to Matú in Beverly Hills,...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Uncle Stevey’s Bagels Wins Westside Hearts with Next-Level Bagels, Premium Sandwiches, and Local Coffee

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

Family-Run Shop Serves Delicious and Thoughtfully Curated Bagels With Love By Dolores Quintana A little more than a year since...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Socalo Toasts Pali Wine Co. with a Five-Course Culinary Celebration

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

Enjoy Celebrated Central Coast Wines, Including a 100-Point Red Blend Socalo, the acclaimed Mexican restaurant from celebrity chefs Mary Sue...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Go Go Bird Teams Up with Chef Chris Oh for Korean-Inspired Fried Chicken Sandwich

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

Crispy, Saucy, Spicy: Chris Oh’s Fried Chicken Sandwich Lands in Culver City Go Go Bird, located in Culver City’s Citizen...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fogo de Chão Hosts Wine Lover’s Dream Night with Chilean Winery VIK

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

Diners Will Enjoy a Chef-Curated South American Menu, Highly Rated Wines Wine lovers and culinary connoisseurs are invited to gather...
News, Video

(Video) A Myriad of Ways to Unlock Your Beauty Offered at Mirror Mirror Med Spa

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

For More Info, Go To Mirrormedspa.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/5uE3LO9Lz9 pic.twitter.com/tz8YgJaB4j — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) April 23, 2025

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR