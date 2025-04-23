Go Go Bird Teams Up with Chef Chris Oh for Korean-Inspired Fried Chicken Sandwich

Crispy, Saucy, Spicy: Chris Oh’s Fried Chicken Sandwich Lands in Culver City

Go Go Bird, located in Culver City’s Citizen Public Market, has unveiled the latest installment in its ongoing sandwich collaboration series. This time, Chef Brandon Kida is partnering with Food Network TV personality and chef Chris Oh to create a bold new addition to its menu.

The new limited-time sandwich features Go Go Bird’s signature crispy fried chicken glazed in a gochujang honey sauce, layered with sweet and spicy pickles and a kimchi mayo slaw. Priced at $16, the sandwich is served with a side of fries and pickles.

The sandwich is flavorful, with a hint of spiciness. It’s also big and is what I describe as a three-napkin sandwich. You need at least three napkins to handle all the sauce from the kimchi mayo slaw and the gochujang honey sauce.

This sandwich is a tribute to Oh’s Korean heritage and his deep ties to the vibrant streets of Koreatown. Known for his inventive approach to traditional Korean cuisine, Oh brings his signature culinary style to a sandwich that blends classic comfort food with over-the-top flavor.

This marks the second entry in Go Go Bird’s collaborative sandwich series. The initiative launched with a nostalgic twist by FoodBeast editor Reach Guinto, who paid homage to the classic Burger King fried chicken sandwich of his youth.

Chef Chris Oh is a Michelin-rated chef and owner of Um. Ma. San Francisco, Kamu Las Vegas, Chef at Andy’s WeHo, Founder of Seoul Sausage Co., Kpop Foods, and the winner of multiple TV competition shows, and a budding TV personality, author, and clothing designer.