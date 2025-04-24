Culver City Police Hosts DEA Drug Take Back Day on April 26

Dispose of Expired Prescriptions Safely and Anonymously

The Culver City Police Department will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 26, providing residents with an opportunity to dispose of expired or unused medications safely.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the department’s headquarters, located at 4040 Duquesne Avenue, just south of Culver Boulevard. Community members are encouraged to bring prescription and over-the-counter medications for responsible disposal, no questions asked.

Labels do not need to be removed from prescription bottles. All collected items will be incinerated at the end of the day under the supervision of an on-site Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a DEA-led initiative aimed at preventing drug misuse and accidental poisoning while promoting environmentally safe disposal methods. The event comes amid continued efforts to curb opioid abuse and ensure medications are not left unused or accessible in homes.