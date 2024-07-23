USPS Honors Alex Trebek with Forever Stamp on His 84th Birthday at Sony Studios in Culver City

Ceremony Video Includes Tributes from Jean Trebek and Ken Jennings

On Monday, Alex Trebek would have been 84 years old, the day that the United States Post Office issued a Forever Stamp in the Jeopardy host’s honor at Sony Studios in Culver City. The choice of this iconic location, where Jeopardy is filmed, adds a special connection to the event.

The stamps are available on the USPS website.

USPS also released a video to honor Trebek that features his wife, Jean Trebek, Jeopardy champion and current host Ken Jennings, Jeopardy producer Sarah Whitcomb Fox, and Secretary of the USPS Board of Governors, Michael Elston, who remembered the host and Canadian who made us all feel at home while watching America’s favorite quiz show.

His wife Jean shared, “Alex was so proud to be host of ‘Jeopardy!’ He really, really was. I think he and the show grew together to be this iconic show that would bless the world. It really did, it brought people together, it healed people, it schooled people on how to speak English. He was such a curious man, and here was a job that he could really sink his teeth into and grow and expand. He loved ‘Jeopardy!’ I know that working at ‘Jeopardy!’ even at the end of his life was very important.”