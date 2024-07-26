Vivian Jenna Wilson Slams Elon Musk’s Claims on Social Media Post on Threads

Wilson Reveals Details on Controversial Billionaire, Has Had Enough

By Dolores Quintana

Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, reacted on social media after the video interview we reported on yesterday with her father was released. It may have been one of the first viral moments on Threads, the Meta microblogging platform created to rival Twitter. Musk now owns Twitter and insists on calling it X, even though most people still refuse to do the same. The fact that Wilson chose to write these posts on a social media platform that Musk actively loathes and has mocked in the past only contributes to the impact of the brave message.

Vivian Wilson got a message of support from actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who has a trans daughter. In a post, Curtis said, “I stand in 100% solidarity with you. Let me know how I can help.”

The response was posted in a thread of multiple posts by Wilson on the account vivllainous. The last one, so far, contained a nice revelation about the identity of one of Elon Musk’s alt accounts.

“So now that I’ve gained some traction reading Adrian Dittman to filth, I want to make one thing absolutely clear. I disowned him, not the other way around.” Users on Twitter have long thought that “Adrian Dittman” is Elon, but this seems like confirmation. Wilson also humorously added, “I look pretty good for a dead b***h.”

Wilson started at the beginning of the story with this message.

“There’s a lot of stuff I need to debunk, which I will get to, don’t worry, but I want to start with what I find the funniest, which is the notorious “slightly autistic” tweet. This is gonna be a bit, so just bare [sic] with me.”

This is the tweet where Elon Musk told the world that Vivian was autistic and gay and denied her gender identity while continuing to deadname her.

Vivllainous added, “This is entirely fake. Like, literally, none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random, and said “eh- good enough” in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f*****g story.”

“I did not have a “love of musicals & theatre” when I was four, because y’know… I was f*****g four. I did not know what these things were. My earliest real experience with musicals was when my twin brother had a Hamilton phase in 8th/9th grade and overplayed it so much in the car to the point where, for a long time, I swore off the entire genre.”

Vivian Wilson pointed out that it was ridiculous to state that she would be doing the things that Musk said she did at the age of four.

“I never picked out jackets for him to wear, and I was most certainly not calling them “fabulous” because, literally, what the f**k. I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because, once again, I would like to reiterate… I was four. Like, this is so obvious I don’t even think it warrants explanation, but apparently, people believe this nonsense, so here I am.”

After stating that she felt the need to debunk his statement, she adds even more telling information about her father’s parenting style or lack thereof.

“This entire thing is completely made up, and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was, I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. Obviously, he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general.”

But the revelations don’t stop there. Wilson has clearly had enough of Musk telling the world his version of who she is and drops even more alleged information about who her father really is.

“As for if I’m not a woman… sure, Jan. Whatever you say. I’m legally recognized as a woman in the state of California, and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me. Obviously, Elon can’t say the same because, in a ketamine-fueled haze, he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him. Go touch some f*****g grass.”