Alfred Coffee Launches New Breakfast Burritos, Bagels, and Baked Goods

New Collaborations with WAKE AND LATE and Artissant by Artelice

Alfred Coffee has announced the launch of its new breakfast burritos and baked goods, created in collaboration with renowned culinary partners WAKE AND LATE and Artissant by Artelice.

The new breakfast burritos come in four varieties: Bacon, Steak, Vegetarian, and Vegan & Gluten-Free. Each burrito features scrambled pasture-raised eggs, cheddar cheese, roasted baby potatoes, and garlic confit, all wrapped in a flour tortilla. The Vegan and Gluten-Free option includes organic spiced tofu scramble, vegan American cheese, black beans, roasted baby potatoes, and garlic confit wrapped in a gluten-free coconut-cassava tortilla.

Additionally, Alfred Coffee has introduced hot, fresh Rip & Dip bagels, made exclusively for the café by WAKE AND LATE. To further enhance their menu, they have partnered with Artissant by Artelice to offer a selection of new pastries.

To celebrate the launch, Alfred Coffee is offering discounts on their new food items through Friday. Customers can enjoy 30% off of the new Rip & Dip bagels on Thursday and the Artissant pastries on Friday. The discounts will be automatically applied in the café and reflected in the mobile app prices. These offers are available while supplies last.



Not content with just these deals, Alfred is also offering Uber One members and offers to redeem a BOGO Cold Brew when you order on Postmates. This offer expires 7/31/2024. Valid at participating locations only. See the Postmates app for availability.