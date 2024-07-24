LA Times Announces 8th Annual Food Bowl Festival at Paramount Studios

Three-Day Event to Feature Over 40 Restaurants and Culinary Demos

The Los Angeles Times has announced the details for the 8th annual Food Bowl, a festival celebrating Southern California’s vibrant food scene. Presented by City National Bank, the event will take place over three days on Sept. 20, 21, and 22 at the Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot.

The festival will spotlight local food legends and rising culinary stars. It will feature unlimited tastings from over 40 restaurants, libations from wineries, breweries, and distilleries, cookbook signings, demonstrations by renowned culinary personalities, and DJ sets. Tickets, including general admission, VIP, and weekend passes, are available at lafoodbowl.com.

Event Highlights:

Friday, Sept. 20 | 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (VIP early entry at 7:00 p.m.)

The opening night will honor The Times Restaurant of the Year, Baroo, and Gold Award honoree Mariscos Jalisco with a special awards presentation hosted by The Times Food team. Attendees will enjoy curated bites from Baroo and Mariscos Jalisco, with exclusive samplings for VIP guests. The L.A. Times Food Stage will feature demonstrations and cookbook signings by chefs and social media food stars, including Josh Scherer (“The Mythical Cookbook”) and Tue Nguyen (@TwayDaBae) – (“Di An”).

Participating restaurants for Friday night include Amiga Amore, Azizam, Baroo, Cento, East Side Cheesecakes, Evil Cooks, Hatchet Hall, Holey Grail Donuts, HomeState, III Mas Bakery & Deli, Jitlada, Luv2eat Thai Bistro, Mariscos Jalisco, Meteora (VIP lounge), Mírate, Perilla LA, Rita’s Deluxe, Saucy Chick Goat Mafia, Si! Mon, SoulPhil, Spoon & Pork, Wife and the Somm, and more. Buy tickets here.

Saturday, Sept. 21 | 7:00 p.m. – 10 p.m. (VIP early entry at 6:00 p.m.)

Saturday night will offer unlimited tastings from over 40 restaurants, along with demonstrations and cookbook signings from culinary stars, including Tamron Hall, Lish Steiling (“A Confident Cook”), and Owen Han (“Sandwich King”).

Participating restaurants include 626 Hospitality Group, Baroo, Bar Chelou, Budonoki + Mini Kabob, Burritos La Palma, Cobi’s, Donna’s, Evil Cooks, Heng Heng Chicken Rice, Jeff’s Table, Lei’d Cookies, Luv2eat Thai Bistro, OyBar, Ponchos Tlayudas, Saucy Chick Goat Mafia, Steep LA, The Brothers Sushi, Trophies Burger Club, Wanderlust Creamery, and more. Buy tickets here.

Sunday, Sept. 22 | 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (VIP early entry at 11:00 a.m.)

The festival finale will feature an afternoon of tastings, music, and live demos for all ages. Cookbook signings and demonstrations will include award-winning chefs Nancy Silverton (“The Cookie that Changed My Life”), Sara Kramer, and Sarah Hymanson (“Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes”).

Participating restaurants include Baroo, Ceci’s Gastronomia, CUT Beverly Hills (VIP lounge), Damian (VIP lounge), DOMESTIC, Evil Cooks, Hamasaku, Lustig, Maison Matho, OyBar, Petit Trois, Pop’s Bagels, Steep LA, Stir Crazy, The Brothers Sushi, plus more. Buy tickets here.

Even though this is already a great gathering of Los Angeles’ best restaurants, additional participating restaurants and details will be announced in the coming weeks. The L.A. Regional Food Bank is Food Bowl’s charity partner. For tickets and more information, visit lafoodbowl.com. Connect on Facebook, X, and Instagram @LAfoodbowl (#LAfoodbowl).