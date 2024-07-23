July 24, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Actor Rob Lowe Lists Luxurious Beverly Hills Estate for $6.6 Million

Photo Credit IMDB

Mansion is Located in the Prestigious Franklin Canyon Area 

Rob Lowe has put his estate in the prestigious Franklin Canyon neighborhood of Beverly Hills up for sale. Tomar Fridman at Compass is the listing agent, and the Compass description calls it a remarkable residence on Franklin Canyon Drive that spans 2,940 square feet. The description says it is a stunning property that features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, blending contemporary elegance with the tranquility of its natural surroundings.

The 61-year-old actor is famous for his time as part of the “Brat Pack” in the 80s, Wayne’s World in the 90s, and for more recent work on television on Parks and Rec and The West Wing. 

Lowe and his wife Sheryl Berkoff acquired this Franklin Canyon mansion from Bond Street Partners and Million Dollar Listing’s James Harris and David Parnes. They have now listed the property for $6.6 million. 

The home boasts an open and airy floor plan, highlighted by high ceilings and large windows that fill the space with natural light. The chef’s kitchen includes state-of-the-art appliances, custom cabinetry, and a spacious island, ideal for culinary enthusiasts and entertaining.

The luxurious primary suite offers a spa-like bathroom and serene views. Outside, the beautifully landscaped backyard features a patio area perfect for al fresco dining and relaxation.

Located in the serene Franklin Canyon, this home is a stone’s throw away from Beverly Hills attractions. It offers a unique opportunity for luxurious living in one of Los Angeles’ most sought-after neighborhoods.

