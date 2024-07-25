July 26, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Sloths Summer Night at La Brea Tar Pits: Free Museum Admission and Sunset Picnic

Photo: Official

Experience Live Sloth Encounters, Curated DJ Sets, and Local Food Trucks on July 26

The La Brea Tar Pits will host Sloths Summer Night on Friday, July 26, 2024, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., offering free museum admission to celebrate the captivating world of sloths. The event will honor these relaxed Ice Age giants and provide visitors an opportunity to explore their fossils.

Guests can meet a living tree sloth from the Wildlife Learning Center, which is dedicated to providing sanctuary for non-releasable wildlife and promoting conservation through educational experiences. The evening will feature a specially curated DJ set of Slow Jams and Summer Anthems by Mike C. Music.

Visitors can relax with a cold drink from the Tar Bar and enjoy a selection of bites from local food trucks, including Stop Bye Cafe, Tacos Mi Amor, Hamburger Planet, The Boba Truck, and MOOM MAAM. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and enjoy a sunset picnic in the park.

The event also offers a chance to take a tour of the La Brea Tar Pits Mobile Museum. Guests can interact with megafauna bone maps, experience augmented reality through AR code posters, and touch a real ground sloth fossil.

Performing arts puppets will make special appearances at the Fossil Lab at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Visitors can also engage with scientists from the La Brea Tar Pits and the Mammalogy Department and enjoy pop-up presentations by museum educators. Highlights include:

  • Discoveries from the Tar Pits: A presentation at 5:30 p.m. featuring sloth stories and a Q&A session.
  • Excavator Tour: A guided walking tour at 6:15 p.m. through the museum, outside the Fossil Lab, and to the current excavation site, Project 23.

Additionally, guests can visit and shop from Merci Milo, a unique neighborhood toy shop, during the event.

Sloths Summer Night is part of the Summer of Sloths series, offering opportunities to learn more about these Ice Age giants at La Brea Tar Pits throughout the summer.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Governor Newsom Issues Executive Order on Homeless Encampments in California

July 26, 2024

Read more
July 26, 2024

Los Angeles Officials React to Governor’s Strongly Worded Message  Today, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that stated, “Governor...

Photo: Official
News

Julia Holter to Perform at The Getty Center’s OFF THE 405 Summer Concert Series

July 26, 2024

Read more
July 26, 2024

Experience Avant-Garde Music and Stunning Views With Free Admission on July 27 The Getty Center’s annual outdoor summer concert series,...

Photo: Official
News

LA’s First Ninja Warrior Training Facility Opening Soon in Los Angeles

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Facility to Offer Comprehensive Training Programs for All Ages By Susan Payne The first dedicated ninja warrior obstacle training facility...
News, Video

(Video) The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills’ Celebration of One Year at Its New Location

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Now at 9705 S Santa Monica, and filled with delectable cheeses, cured meats, fresh bread, and wines of every description,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Times Announces 8th Annual Food Bowl Festival at Paramount Studios

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Three-Day Event to Feature Over 40 Restaurants and Culinary Demos The Los Angeles Times has announced the details for the...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Go Go Bird and FoodBeast Editor Collaborate on New Chicken Sandwich, “The Reach”

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Chef Brandon Kida and Reach Guinto Create Nostalgic and Exciting Sandwich Go Go Bird is one of the best fried...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Alfred Coffee Launches New Breakfast Burritos, Bagels, and Baked Goods

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

New Collaborations with WAKE AND LATE and Artissant by Artelice Alfred Coffee has announced the launch of its new breakfast...

Photo Credit Catherine Dzilenski
News, Real Estate

Surprise Announcement: All Roads Pinseria + Enoteca is Now Open in Brentwood

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

The Grand Opening Celebration is Still Scheduled for Friday, July 26 In a surprise announcement on Monday, July 22, All...

Photo: YouTube
News

Elon Musk’s Controversial Remarks on Trans Daughter Spark Outrage

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Musk Repeatedly Deadnames His Daughter, Claiming He Was Tricked Elon Musk, in an interview with Jordan Peterson for the website...

Photo: USPS
News

USPS Honors Alex Trebek with Forever Stamp on His 84th Birthday at Sony Studios in Culver City

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

Ceremony Video Includes Tributes from Jean Trebek and Ken Jennings On Monday, Alex Trebek would have been 84 years old,...

Photo Credit IMDB
News, Real Estate

Actor Rob Lowe Lists Luxurious Beverly Hills Estate for $6.6 Million

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

Mansion is Located in the Prestigious Franklin Canyon Area  Rob Lowe has put his estate in the prestigious Franklin Canyon...

Photo: YouTube
News

Brentwood Mother Speaks Out After Assault, Raises Concerns Over Suspect’s Release

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Carmina Lu, New Mother Attacked in Broad Daylight, Tells Her Story  I spoke to the victim of the recent sexual...

Photo: Facebook
News

Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination with Unprecedented Support

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Over 1,976 State Delegates Pledge Support, Solidifying Harris as the Nominee By Dolores Quintana In one day, Brentwood resident and...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Culver City Historical Society to Host a Look At the Hotel’s Rich History on July 23

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Celebrating a Century: Culver Hotel Marks 100 Years with Special Presentation The Culver City Historical Society will hold a special...

Photo: Amazon MGM Studios
News

Director Jason Reitman Confirms Plans for Restoration of Westwood’s Village Theater

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

The Fox Village and Bruin Theaters Will Close Temporarily for Remodeling By Dolores Quintana In an Instagram Stories post, director...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR