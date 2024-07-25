Sloths Summer Night at La Brea Tar Pits: Free Museum Admission and Sunset Picnic

Experience Live Sloth Encounters, Curated DJ Sets, and Local Food Trucks on July 26

The La Brea Tar Pits will host Sloths Summer Night on Friday, July 26, 2024, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., offering free museum admission to celebrate the captivating world of sloths. The event will honor these relaxed Ice Age giants and provide visitors an opportunity to explore their fossils.

Guests can meet a living tree sloth from the Wildlife Learning Center, which is dedicated to providing sanctuary for non-releasable wildlife and promoting conservation through educational experiences. The evening will feature a specially curated DJ set of Slow Jams and Summer Anthems by Mike C. Music.

Visitors can relax with a cold drink from the Tar Bar and enjoy a selection of bites from local food trucks, including Stop Bye Cafe, Tacos Mi Amor, Hamburger Planet, The Boba Truck, and MOOM MAAM. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and enjoy a sunset picnic in the park.

The event also offers a chance to take a tour of the La Brea Tar Pits Mobile Museum. Guests can interact with megafauna bone maps, experience augmented reality through AR code posters, and touch a real ground sloth fossil.

Performing arts puppets will make special appearances at the Fossil Lab at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Visitors can also engage with scientists from the La Brea Tar Pits and the Mammalogy Department and enjoy pop-up presentations by museum educators. Highlights include:

Discoveries from the Tar Pits: A presentation at 5:30 p.m. featuring sloth stories and a Q&A session.

Excavator Tour: A guided walking tour at 6:15 p.m. through the museum, outside the Fossil Lab, and to the current excavation site, Project 23.

Additionally, guests can visit and shop from Merci Milo, a unique neighborhood toy shop, during the event.

Sloths Summer Night is part of the Summer of Sloths series, offering opportunities to learn more about these Ice Age giants at La Brea Tar Pits throughout the summer.