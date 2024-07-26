Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Marina Freeway in Culver City

One Man Pronounced Dead After Fiery Collision

A fiery two-vehicle collision on the Marina Freeway late Wednesday night resulted in the death of at least one person, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 11:26 p.m. on July 24 when a white pickup truck reportedly side-swiped an SUV, causing the SUV to slam into an electric pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers, along with the Culver City Police Department, responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of the freeway at the Slauson Avenue on-ramp. The Culver City Fire Department also arrived at the scene and pronounced one man dead.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and fault of the deadly crash on State Route 90, also known as the Marina Freeway.