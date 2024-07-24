July 24, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Elon Musk’s Controversial Remarks on Trans Daughter Spark Outrage

Photo: YouTube

Musk Repeatedly Deadnames His Daughter, Claiming He Was Tricked

Elon Musk, in an interview with Jordan Peterson for the website The Daily Wire, deadnamed his trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson more than once and insisted he had been “tricked” into allowing the child to transition through the use of puberty blockers. This disturbing clip shows that Musk considers his child dead because of her transition. In 2023, Vivian Jenna Wilson legally asked to change her gender recognition to female and dropped the use of the Musk surname, taking the last name of her mother and stating, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form.”

Elon Musk is a man who is considered highly intelligent but still claims to not understand trans identities and transitioning. He also implies that the confusion of the first year of the pandemic made it more difficult for him to understand these concepts and that, somehow, “the woke mind virus” is to blame as well. 

Musk said, “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older ****,******. This was before I had any understanding of what was going on. Covid was going on, so there was a lot of confusion. And I was told ****** might commit suicide…[this was] incredibly evil, and I agree that people who have been promoting this should go to prison. I was tricked into doing this. It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs. And so I lost my *** essentially. So my *** ****** is dead. Killed by the woke mind virus. So, I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we are making some progress.”

Jordan Peterson makes the statement that the threat of suicide among trans youth whose gender identity is not accepted is a “lie,” but the Trevor Project has statistics from a peer-reviewed study that acceptance from adults, parents, and peers significantly reduces the possibility of suicide among both trans and non-binary youth. The study also states that suicide risk among trans and non-binary youth is four times that of cisgender youth. 

Another statement from Peterson insists that there are “lots of demolished kids” due to gender-affirming care, but at least one study found that “retransitions are infrequent. More commonly, transgender youth who socially transitioned at early ages continued to identify that way.” The period in which the study took place was five years. 

It seems like this is Musk’s explanation for his recent actions after Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1955 into law, his claims that he will move Twitter and Space X HQs to Texas, and his endorsement of Donald Trump. The billionaire did claim that he would donate $45 million dollars a month to a Super Pac that backs Donald Trump last week but denied that figure today after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris and after Trump had bragged about it in a speech this weekend.

