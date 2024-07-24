Go Go Bird and FoodBeast Editor Collaborate on New Chicken Sandwich, “The Reach”

Chef Brandon Kida and Reach Guinto Create Nostalgic and Exciting Sandwich

Go Go Bird is one of the best fried chicken spots in Los Angeles. It specializes in LA-style fried chicken that is wonderfully crunchy with sides like seasoned fries, Japanese cheddar biscuits, and baked mac and cheese. The restaurant and its leader, Chef Brandon Kida, have announced a new collaboration with FoodBeast editor Reach Guinto, which has resulted in the creation of a special chicken sandwich called “The Reach.”

Chef Kida approached Guinto about designing his own chicken sandwich and encouraged him to dream big. Reach Guinto’s inspiration came from childhood memories of visits to Burger King with his grandparents. I know from personal experience the wonder that is the Burger King long sandwich, which is also one of my favorites. This sandwich immediately went on the list of new menu items that I have to try.

Reach Guinto said about the genesis of the sandwich, “As a kid, my grandparents would often take us to Burger King — the Lakewood Mall location, to be exact — the perfect spot to hang out while our grandma did hours of shopping. It was there that I developed a love for BK’s Long Chicken Sandwich, which our grandpa would order for us frequently.”

The Reach sandwich features Go Go Bird’s signature fried chicken, chili oil, yuzu mayo, and butter lettuce, all served on a long sesame seed bun. This collaboration is a tribute to Reach Guinto’s grandparents and a celebration of his love for fried chicken.

“It’s like combining my favorite fried chicken spot, Go Go Bird, with my nostalgia for eating Burger King’s Long Chicken Sandwich. I hope you all enjoy it and create your own great memories with it.” He also expressed gratitude to Chef Brandon Kida and the entire Go Go Bird team for the opportunity.



The Reach sandwich is now available at Go Go Bird, located in the Citizen Public Market at 9355 Culver Blvd in downtown Culver City.