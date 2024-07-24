Surprise Announcement: All Roads Pinseria + Enoteca is Now Open in Brentwood

The Grand Opening Celebration is Still Scheduled for Friday, July 26

In a surprise announcement on Monday, July 22, All Roads Pinseria + Enoteca, the latest addition to the Toscana Restaurant Group, is now open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Located at 145 S. Barrington Ave. in Brentwood, the restaurant offers both takeout and delivery services and the food is packaged in specially designed pinsa boxes and bags.

The grand opening celebration will happen as scheduled on Friday, July 26, starting at 6:00 p.m.

All Roads is one of the few restaurants in the U.S. serving pinsa, a crispy-crusted, light, and airy cousin of pizza. Made from soy, rice, and wheat flour, pinsa is lower in gluten and easier on the digestive system.

The restaurant also features a “bottiglieria,” or bottle shop, offering hand-picked boutique wines from Italy. These wines can be purchased to enjoy on-site or taken home.All Roads Pinseria + Enoteca operates on a first-come, first-served basis and does not take reservations and accepts only credit or debit cards.