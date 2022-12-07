December 8, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star

Deviled eggs and Jimenez Farm pasture raised fried chicken paired with coleslaw and honey hot sauce from Hatchet Hall. Photo: Instagram.

18 new California restaurants added to the guide

By Dolores Quintana

The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles. 

Citrin in Santa Monica joins Josiah Citrin’s Melisse on the Michelin star list and here’s what the Michelin guide has to say about Citrin: 

Cuisine: Californian
Chef Ken Takayama’s cuisine sends forth signature combinations of French technique with an abundance of California’s seasonal produce, focusing on updated takes on classically rooted flavors with modern, global touches.

Melissè – Citrin’s sister restaurant – also retained its two Michelin stars for the second consecutive year. Santa Monica restaurants Colapasta, Fathers Office and Tumbi were named Bib Gourmands for 2023 as well. 

Hatchet Hall in Culver City has been awarded a star. Here’s what the Michelin guide has to say about Hatchet Hall: 

Cuisine: American
This is open-flame cooking, rendered with a Southern twang and seasonal focus thanks to an abundance of local products. Rolls and biscuits should not be missed, while vegetable-based items, like collard greens with smoked turkey, speak of quality ingredients and delicious balance.

Manzke in Beverly Hills is the third restaurant on the list. Here’s what the Michelin guide has to say about Manzke: 

Cuisine: Contemporary
Settle in for a ten-course tasting menu boasting a contemporary style that blends French techniques with Californian influences and Asian notes. Wolfe Ranch quail is plated over steel-cut oats and served with a round of boudin blanc with a sauce of black truffle jus and grated frozen torchon of foie gras. 

Three other Westside neighborhoods were named Bib Gourmands: Chulita in Venice, Pizzana in Brentwood, Bee Taqueria

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
events, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...

Paula Amezola. Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

CCUSD Board President Joins NALEO’s ﻿National Institute in Washington, D.C.

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Paula Amezola, MPH, incoming president of the Culver City Unified School District...
events, News, Video

Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
News

LA City Council Committee Moves Forward on Controversial Scattergood Power Plant Plan

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Plan would shift power to green hydrogen instead of natural gas By Dolores Quintana On December 1, the Los Angeles...
Crime, News

Armed Robbery at Culver City Chevron Gas Station

December 5, 2022

Read more
December 5, 2022

CCPD seek two suspects wanted for November 29 robbery Culver City police are searching for two suspects wanted for the...
News, Real Estate

$5.1 Million in Transportation Projects for CD=11

December 3, 2022

Read more
December 3, 2022

Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park By Dolores Quintana Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a...

Rendering: WTARCH.
News, Real Estate

Developer Looks to Build 43 Units of Housing Near Expo/Sepulveda Station

December 3, 2022

Read more
December 3, 2022

Five-story building planned for 2600-2616 South Sepulveda By Dolores Quintana Another multifamily residential development has been approved near the Expo...

Rendering: Mika Design Group.
News, Real Estate

74-Units of Housing Could be Coming to Former Mar Vista Church Property

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

12124 Pacific Avenue project would include 11 affordable units By Dolores Quintana In Mar Vista, a 74-unit apartment building has...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Home Prices Drop for Third Straight Month

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

 Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market By Dolores Quintana After a seller’s market reigned, the...
News

Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies By Dolores Quintana Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of...

Photo: Facebook (@AnnenbergPetSpace)
News

Dog-Friendly Comedy Show Comes to Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Friday

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

Friday evening show set for Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Popular comedian Jeremiah Watkins will be heading a dog-friendly comedy show at...
News

Road Work to Begin on Venice Boulevard This Month

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

Work set to begin this month, to be complete summer 2023 The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) will be...
Food & Drink, Market Report, Video

Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.

Photo: Facebook (@felixlosangeles).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Evan Funke Opening New Beverly Hills Italian Restaurant

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...

Photo: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Acclaimed Tokyo-Based Ramen Restaurant Opening Location in Culver City

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Afuri Izakaya coming to The Culver Steps By Dolores Quintana The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR