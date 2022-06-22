Vegan Burger Spot Opens First SoCal Location in Culver City

Stand-Up Burgers now open at at 4114 Sepulveda Blvd

By Dolores Quintana

Stand Up Burgers has opened a new location in Culver City as of June 17 as reported by Veg Out Magazine.

This new restaurant is the latest branch of the vegan burger restaurant’s chain. Stand Up Burgers is another arm of the Veggie Grill restaurant group, a more “purpose driven” and a more casual restaurant concept that wants “to empower people with the freedom to take a stand and eat a better burger, one that is sustainable, vegan, and bold without sacrificing taste for their principles or values.” and “get the world to eat less meat by rethinking and redefining the classic burger,” according to the chain’s website.

Stand Up Burgers, as the name implies, is a more activist centered concept that seeks to inform and give back to their communities. The chain already has locations in Chicago and Berkeley and serves Impossible brand patties on their burgers, like the BBQ bacon and steakhouse burgers and they serve a buffalo chicken burger and loaded hot dog. Their menu has sides like golden fries, potato tots and mac and cheese with entree sized versions of the sides as well. They also have what looks like a delicious orange creamsicle float that’s made with orange soda, vanilla ice cream and that is topped with whipped cream, vanilla wafer cookies and Twizzlers.