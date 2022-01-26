January 27, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Shake Shack is Finally Open in Culver City

A double smashburger from Shake Shack. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Westfield Culver City now open

By Dolores Quintana

Shake Shack has officially landed in Culver City. 

The Westfield Culver City Shopping Center’s food court, formerly known as The Fox Hills Mall, now has a branch of Shake Shack open to the public as reported by Toddrickallen.com. Culver City residents will no longer have to trek over to Century City, Marina Del Rey, or El Segundo to get their Shake Shack craving satisfied.

Famed restaurateur and author Danny Meyer created Shake Shack as a modern day roadside burger restaurant with his Union Square Hospitality Group of restaurants in 2004 and the loyalty of Shake Shack fans is well known, with the restaurant’s burgers, chicken sandwiches, yes, shakes, and flat top dogs causing a commotion everywhere they open. 

You can find Shake Shack Culver City at 6000 Sepulveda Blvd and the website lists the restaurant as being open for business.

