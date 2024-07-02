July 3, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Chef Jason Neroni Returns to Unveil a Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice

Photo: Official

Desert-inspired California-Meets-Mediterranean Eatery Opens July 3

In a surprising twist, Chef and restaurateur Jason Neroni will unveil the reimagined Paloma, a unique California-meets-Mediterranean culinary destination, on July 3. Located at the corner of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Boulevard, the new Paloma offers a desert-inspired dining experience with a refreshed design and a robust beverage program.

Neroni, known for his success with neighborhood restaurants, collaborated with his team at Jaybird Hospitality to blend his signature cuisine with Venice’s eclectic spirit. The reimagined space, inspired by Palm Springs’ mid-century modern design, features a mural painted by Neroni himself. The exterior boasts a vibrant patio with palm trees and desert florals, while an outdoor raw bar offers fresh oysters and seafood crudo. Inside, guests can enjoy natural wood seats, cushioned chairs, and local artwork, all set to the backdrop of vintage vinyl records.

In posts on Neroni’s personal Instagram, he hints at a secret menu item, and in stories for Paloma Venice, he is shown painting the mural on the outside of the restaurant.

As Paloma’s opening Chef, Neroni has curated menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner that focus on market-driven, hyper-seasonal Californian cuisine with a Mediterranean influence. Each beautifully plated and made with local produce selected by Neroni, dishes include fan-favorites like his Sweet Corn Agnolotti with sweet corn purée, tajin, and ricotta salata; Bucatini Carbonara with guanciale, egg yolk, parmesan, cracked pepper and panna; and Ode to Franco reverse margarita-style pizza. 

These are joined by new, soon-to-be signature dishes such as the highly shareable Grilled Laffa Bread with spreads including Sunflower Seed “Butter” and Eggplant Caponata; the Southern France-inspired Pissaladière pizza topped with spring onions, tomatoes, olives, fennel pollen and roasted garlic; a raw bar of Nantucket Bay Scallops on the half shell and Yellowtail Crudo; and seasonal treats like Crispy Valdivia Squash Blossoms and a Summer Greek Salad featuring generous portions of cucumbers, tomatoes and dill pollen. Bold, ember-roasted entrees include Grilled Salmon and Sicilian Style Rotisserie Duck. Standouts from the brunch menu include the Hearth Toasted French Toast and the Paloma Breakfast Burrito. Additional menu offerings, including shareable Pu Pu Platters, will roll out in the weeks following opening.

Complementing Neroni’s flavorful food menus is a beverage program packed with cocktails that spark a vacation mindset, such as Pacific Sunset, made with aged rum, passionfruit, lime, and orgeat falernum, and Spice Girl, featuring seasonal peaches, tequila, mezcal, and fire bitters. 

The team was also passionate about incorporating unique non-alcoholic creations on the menu, including a tiki-esque Sicilian Connection made with corn juice and curry and Pretty in Pink with peach cordial and lemon verbena. Each non-alcoholic drink is made with fresh fruits and herbs, and they will rotate seasonally. 

For the wine list, the team tapped local sommelier and natural perfumer Rachel Binder to curate a selection of sparkling, orange, rose, red, and white varietals from small producers who specialize in low-intervention wines. Beer and fresh pressed house-blended juices are also available.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
