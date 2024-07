Dine LA Restaurant Week Returns to Celebrate Culinary Diversity With Amazing Deals

Special Menus at Hundreds of Local Restaurants from July 12 to July 26

Dine LA Restaurant Week will be returning this summer, showcasing Los Angeles as a premier dining destination and highlighting the city’s diverse culinary experiences. The event, running from July 12 to July 26, features special lunch and dinner menus at hundreds of local restaurants, promoting dine-in options exclusively.

For example, you will find that Hank’s at Palisades Village has a delicious prix-fixe four-course lunch or five-course dinner that includes mouthwatering creations like Caviar Deviled Eggs, Roasted Beet Salad, Braised Short Rib. Matu has a ribeye dinner for two, and Dulan’s Soul Kitchen has a lunch for $15.00 and dinner for $25.00 that includes selections from the restaurant’s famous soul food creations. That’s just a few of the many such options that are available, and yes, there are great plant-based options as well.

Participants can enjoy a variety of prix-fixe menus, with prices ranging from $15 to $65 and above, depending on the restaurant and meal period. No tickets or passes are required. Diners simply visit a participating restaurant, request the Dine LA Restaurant Week menu, and indulge in new dishes or old favorites. Due to the event’s popularity, advance reservations are strongly recommended, though walk-ins are welcome if space allows.

Lunch and dinner options are available at varying price points, and menus are subject to change based on ingredient availability. Beverages, tax, and gratuity are not included in the listed prices. Interested diners should confirm menu availability and pricing directly with the restaurant before making reservations. We concentrated on restaurants located on the Westside of Los Angeles, but there are even more restaurants on the list.

1010 Wine and Events Inglewood American (new) Dinner $55 MENU INFO

1212 Santa Monica Santa Monica American (new) Dinner $55 MENU INFO

A Food Affair Restaurant Pico-Robertson French Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

a.o.c. – Brentwood Brentwood American Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

a.o.c. – West Hollywood West Hollywood Californian Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

ABSteak by Chef Akira Back Beverly Korean Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

AFURI Ramen + Dumpling – Culver City Culver City Japanese Lunch $35 Dinner $35 MENU BOOK

AKASHA Culver City American (new) Lunch $25 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

ALK at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood Hollywood American (new) Lunch $35 Dinner $45 MENU INFO

Ami Japanese Restaurant Westwood Japanese Lunch $35 Dinner $35 MENU BOOK

Amour Weho West Hollywood French Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Ardor at The West Hollywood EDITION West Hollywood American Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

BADMAASH – FAIRFAX Fairfax Indian Lunch $25 MENU INFO

Baja Cantina Marina del Rey Mexican Dinner $35 MENU INFO

Barcotta Coastal Tavern at Embassy Suites Hotel Los Angeles International Airport – South El Segundo Californian Lunch $45 Dinner $45 MENU INFO

Barrique Venice Italian Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Barton G. The Restaurant West Hollywood American Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Beachside Restaurant & Bar at Jamaica Bay Inn Tapestry Collection by Hilton Marina del Rey American (new) Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Beverly Bar Beverly Hills American (new) Lunch $35 Dinner $35 MENU INFO

Bludso’s BBQ – La Brea La Brea Barbecue Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU INFO

Bludso’s BBQ – Santa Monica Santa Monica Barbecue Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU INFO

BOA Steakhouse – Santa Monica Santa Monica Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

BOA Steakhouse – West Hollywood West Hollywood Steakhouse Dinner $65 & AboveMENU BOOK

Brunello Trattoria Culver City Italian Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

C.O.D. Restaurant Beverly Asian Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Cafe Gratitude – Larchmont Larchmont Vegan Lunch $25 Dinner $35 MENU BOOK

Cafe Gratitude – Venice Venice Vegan Lunch $25 Dinner $35 MENU BOOK

Calabra at Santa Monica Proper Hotel Santa Monica Mediterranean Lunch $45 MENU BOOK

Canopy Club at The Shay Culver City American Lunch $35 MENU BOOK

Capital Seafood Beverly Hills Beverly Hills Chinese Lunch $15 Dinner $35 MENU BOOK

Carasau Culver City Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $55 MENU INFO

Carbon Beach Club at Malibu Beach Inn Malibu American Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Casablanca Moroccan Kitchens Hollywood Moroccan Lunch $35 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Chao Krung Thai Hancock Park Thai Dinner $65 & Above MENU INFO

Charcoal Venice Venice American (new) Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Chelsea Restaurant Santa Monica American (new) Dinner $65 & Above MENU INFO

Chinois On Main Santa Monica Chinese Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Chubby Curry Beverly Hills Japanese Lunch $25 Dinner $25 MENU INFO

Citrin Santa Monica American (new) Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

City Cruises Marina del Rey Californian Lunch $65 & Above Dinner $65 & Above MENU INFO

Colapasta Santa Monica Italian Lunch $45 Dinner $45 MENU INFO

Coni’Seafood – Centinela Culver City Seafood Lunch $25 Dinner $55 MENU INFO

Coni’Seafood – Inglewood Inglewood Seafood Lunch $25 Dinner $55 MENU INFO

Connie and Ted’s West Hollywood American Lunch $35 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Crazy Rock’n Sushi West Hollywood Sushi Lunch $35 Dinner $35 MENU INFO

Crustacean Beverly Hills Beverly Hills Asian Lunch $45 Dinner $65 & Above MENU INFO

Culina Ristorante + Caffe at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills Beverly Hills Italian Lunch $45 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

CUT Beverly Hills at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Da Barbara Hollywood Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Dear Jane’s Marina del Rey Seafood Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Dear John’s Culver City American Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse Century City Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen – Manchester Inglewood Soul Food Lunch $15 Dinner $25 MENU INFO

Eat This Cafe Hollywood American Dinner $35 MENU INFO

Eataly L.A. – Capri Century City Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Eataly L.A. – La Pizza & La Pasta Century City Pizza Lunch $25 Dinner $35 MENU BOOK

Eataly L.A. – Terra Century City Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Emporium Thai Westwood Thai Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Espelette Beverly Hills at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Beverly Hills Mediterranean Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Fabiolus Cucina Hollywood Italian Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Fanny’s Mid-Wilshire American (new) Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine Jefferson Thai Lunch $45 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Fia Restaurant Santa Monica American (new) Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Fia Steak Santa Monica Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Fifty One Chinese Kitchen Culver City Chinese Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

FIG at Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows Santa Monica Californian Dinner $65 & Above MENU INFO

Fig Tree Venice Venice Latin Fusion Lunch $35 Dinner $55 NOTIFY INFO

FIN Asian Tapas Culver City Asian Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse – Beverly Hills Beverly Hills Steakhouse Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Gracias Madre West Hollywood Mexican Lunch $25 Dinner $35 MENU BOOK

Granville – West Hollywood West Hollywood American (new) Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Beverly Hills Beverly Hills Japanese Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Santa Monica Santa Monica Japanese Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – West Los Angeles West Los Angeles Japanese Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

H&H Brazilian Steakhouse – Beverly Hills Beverly Brazilian Dinner $45 MENU INFO

Hank’s Pacific Palisades American (new) Lunch $25 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Il Cielo Restaurant Beverly Hills Italian Lunch $55 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Il Fornaio – Beverly Hills Beverly Hills Italian Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Il Forno Santa Monica Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $55 MENU INFO

Il Moro Restaurant West Los Angeles Italian Lunch $45 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Izakaya Tora West Hollywood Sushi Lunch $55 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Jame El Segundo Italian Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Japonica – El Segundo El Segundo Sushi Lunch $65 & Above Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Jemma di Mare Brentwood Italian Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Jemma Hollywood at The Aster Hollywood Italian Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Jemma Pizzeria Pacific Palisades Pizza Lunch $25 Dinner $35 MENU INFO

KALI Hollywood Californian Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Kappo Miyabi Santa Monica Japanese Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Katana West Hollywood Sushi Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Katsuya – Brentwood Brentwood Sushi Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Katsuya – Hollywood Hollywood Sushi Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Kazan Beverly Hills Japanese Lunch $55 Dinner $55 MENU INFO

Koi Restaurant & Lounge West Hollywood Sushi Dinner $65 & Above MENU INFO

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar – Beverly Beverly Japanese Dinner $55 MENU INFO

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele Hollywood Italian Lunch $25 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

La Boheme West Hollywood American (new) Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

LADiDa Rooftop at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills Californian Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Ladyhawk at Kimpton La Peer Hotel West Hollywood Middle Eastern Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

LAVO Ristorante West Hollywood Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Lawry’s The Prime Rib Beverly Hills Steakhouse Lunch $65 & Above Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Layla at Sonder The Beacon Santa Monica Middle Eastern Dinner $65 & Above MENU INFO

Lei’d Cookies Culver City Desserts/Ice Cream Dinner $15 MENU INFO

Lillie’s at The Culver Hotel at The Culver Hotel Culver City French Lunch $25 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Little Sister at The Point El Segundo Vietnamese Lunch $55 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Lobby Lounge and Bar at Palihouse West Hollywood West Hollywood American Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Local Kitchen & Wine Bar Santa Monica Italian Dinner $65 & Above MENU INFO

Locanda Positano Marina del Rey Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Locanda Veneta West Hollywood Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Lumière at Fairmont Century Plaza Century City French Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Lunetta Santa Monica American (new) Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Maple Block Meat Co. Culver City Barbecue Lunch $15 Dinner $25 Outdoor Dining MENU INFO

Marino Ristorante Hollywood Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Massilia Santa Monica French Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining MENU BOOK

Mastro’s Ocean Club – Malibu Malibu Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Mastro’s Steakhouse – Beverly Hills Beverly Hills Steakhouse Dinner $65 & AboveMENU BOOK

Matu Beverly Hills Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Mayura Culver City Indian Lunch $65 & Above Dinner $65 & Above MENU INFO

MEET in Paris Culver City French Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Mercado Hollywood Hollywood Mexican Dinner $45 MENU INFO

Met Him At A Bar Mid City Italian Dinner $55 MENU INFO

Mon Ami Santa Monica Mediterranean Dinner $65 & Above MENU INFO

Moto Ramen Culver City Japanese Lunch $25 Dinner $35 MENU INFO

Mr. Chow Beverly Hills Chinese Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

NAMOO Korean BBQ Marina del Rey Korean Dinner $65 & Above MENU INFO

Nice & Sweet Hollywood Bakery/Café Lunch $25 MENU INFO

Nomad Eatery El Segundo Mediterranean Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Norma West Hollywood American (new) Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

North Italia – Santa Monica Santa Monica Italian Lunch $25 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining MENU BOOK

Nusr-Et Steakhouse Beverly Hills Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Ocean Prime Beverly Hills Seafood Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

OSPI Venice Italian Lunch $25 MENU BOOK

Osteria del Fornaio Santa Monica Italian Dinner $35MENU BOOK

Osteria Mamma Hollywood Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $45 MENU INFO

Ōwa Venice Japanese Lunch $45 Dinner $45 MENU INFO

Palma at Santa Monica Proper Hotel Italian Lunch $45 MENU BOOK

Papille Gustative Santa Monica Californian Lunch $35 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Paul Martin’s American Grill – El Segundo El Segundo American Lunch $15 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Piccolo Ristorante – Santa Monica Santa Monica Italian Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Piccolo Ristorante – Venice Venice Italian Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Pink Taco – Sunset West Hollywood Mexican Lunch $25 Dinner $35 MENU BOOK

PLANTA – Brentwood Brentwood Vegan Dinner $55 MENU INFO

Porterhouse Bourbon & Bones El Segundo Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Prima Donna at The Shay Culver City Italian Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Prospect Gourmand Beverly Hills American (new) Lunch $25 Dinner $55 MENU INFO

Red O Cantina Santa Monica Mexican Lunch $45 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Marina del Rey Marina del Rey Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

SALT Restaurant & Bar at Marina del Rey Hotel Californian Lunch $35 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Sausal El Segundo Mexican Lunch $15 Dinner $45MENU INFO

Seabutter – Beverly Hills Beverly Hills Sushi Lunch $65 & Above Dinner $65 & Above MENU INFO

Simonette at Palihotel Culver City Culver City French Lunch $35 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Simpang Asia – Venice Asian Dinner $45 MENU INFO

Socalo at Gateway Hotel Santa Monica Mexican Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Sorry Not Sorry West Los Angeles American Lunch $35 Dinner $35 MENU INFO

Soulmate. West Hollywood Spanish Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Spoon & Pork – Sawtelle Sawtelle Japantown Filipino Lunch $55 Dinner $55 MENU INFO

STK Steakhouse at W Los Angeles–West Beverly Hills Westwood Steakhouse Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Summer Fish & Rice Beverly Hills Sushi Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU INFO

Superba Food + Bread Hollywood Hollywood American Lunch $35 Dinner $45 MENU INFO Superba Food + Bread Venice Venice American Lunch $35 Dinner $45 MENU INFO

Superfine Playa Playa Vista Italian Dinner $35 MENU BOOK

Sushi Roku – Santa Monica Sushi Lunch $55 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Tagine Beverly Hills Moroccan Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Telefèric Barcelona Brentwood Spanish Lunch $55 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Tesse West Hollywood French Lunch $25 Dinner $55MENU BOOK

The Belvedere Restaurant at The Peninsula Beverly Hills Californian Lunch $55

Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

The Henry West Hollywood American (new) Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

The Hideaway Beverly Hills Mexican Lunch $25 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

The Hideout at W Los Angeles–West Beverly Hills Westwood Californian Lunch $25 MENU BOOK

The Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood Hotel Hollywood Californian Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

The Lobster Santa Monica Seafood Lunch $55 Dinner $65 & Above NOTIFY INFO

The Misfit Santa Monica American Lunch $15 Dinner $45 MENU INFO

The Penthouse at The Huntley at The Huntley Hotel Santa Monica American (new) Lunch $35

Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

The Proud Bird Gateway L.A./LAX American Lunch $25 Dinner $25 MENU INFO

The Roof at The West Hollywood EDITION Latin Lunch $45 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

The Rooftop by JG at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills American (new) Lunch $45 MENU BOOK

The Rose Venice Venice Californian Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

The Surfing Fox at The Pierside Hotel Santa Monica American (new) Lunch $45 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

The Warehouse Restaurant Marina del Rey Steakhouse Lunch $25 Dinner $35 MENU BOOK

THEBlvd Restaurant at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel Californian Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Tiato Kitchen + Venue Santa Monica Vietnamese Lunch $25 Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Toca Madera West Hollywood Mexican Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Toku Unagi & Sushi West Hollywood Japanese Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Tonchin Los Angeles Hollywood Japanese Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU INFO

Tuk Tuk Thai Sawtelle Japantown Thai Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU INFO

Ubuntu West Hollywood Vegan Dinner $45 MENU INFO

UOVO | Santa Monica Santa Monica Italian Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU INFO

Via Veneto Santa Monica Italian Lunch $55 MENU BOOK

Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar West Los Angeles Italian Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Videre at Kimpton Hotel Wilshire Mid-Wilshire Californian Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU INFO

West Restaurant & Lounge at Hotel Angeleno Brentwood American (new) Dinner $45MENU BOOK

Whiskey Red’s Marina del Rey Seafood Lunch $35 Dinner $35 MENU BOOK

Willie Mae’s Scotch House Venice Southern Lunch $15 Dinner $15 MENU INFO

Wolfsglen Westwood American (new) Lunch $25 Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Xuntos Santa Monica Spanish Dinner $65 & Above MENU BOOK

Yamashiro Hollywood Asian Dinner $65 & Above MENU INFO

Yardbird Beverly American (new) Lunch $25 Dinner $45 MENU BOOK

Zinqué – Century City Century City French Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Zinqué – VeniceVenice French Dinner $55 MENU BOOK

Zinqué – West Hollywood West Hollywood French Dinner $55 MENU BOOK Zinqué Malibu Malibu French Dinner $55 MENU BOOK