New Restaurant Alert: All Roads Pinseria + Enoteca to Open in Brentwood on July 26

Photo Credit: Catherine Dzilenski

Roman-Style Eatery Boasts Unique Pinsa and Italian Specialties, Italian Wines

Exciting news for the Westside: All Roads Pinseria + Enoteca, a new dining venture inspired by Roman cuisine, will open its doors on July 26, 2024, at 145 S. Barrington Avenue in Brentwood. The restaurant, born from a collaboration between Toscana Restaurant Group and three dedicated chefs, will bring a unique blend of traditional and modern Italian dishes to the Brentwood neighborhood.

The menu at All Roads will highlight Roman pinsa, a dish often likened to pizza but crafted from a unique dough blend of rice, soy, and wheat grains. This ancient recipe results in a crust that is both crispy and airy, with less gluten and a lower sugar content than traditional pizza. 

Pinsa selections at All Roads will range from the popular Margherita to Bianca (fiordilatte mozzarella, Parmigiano, Challerhocker, caramelized onions), to the Cantabrian anchovy-bedecked Rossa, to meatier options such as a Mortadella (mortadella, pistachios, salsa verde, fior di latte mozzarella, burrata, pecorino), and spicy salami or guanciale variations. 

In addition to pinsa, the menu will feature hot hero sandwiches, panini, and a variety of salads. The sandwich options include the Colosseo with burrata and grilled zucchini and the Pantheon with mortadella and fresh mozzarella. The eatery will also serve Roman street foods such as Supplí (carnaroli rice, mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil), and from Rome’s Jewish Quarter area, Carciofi alla Giudia (fried baby artichokes, pecorino, chives, aioli).

Chef Luca Crestanelli, originally from Verona, Italy, holds a degree in gastronomy and culinary arts, traveled globally for food exploration and education, and eventually settled in the U.S., working under the tutelage of Master Chef Nicola Mastronardi at Brentwood’s Vincenti Ristorante. In 2010, Chef Luca was invited to help Kathie and Mike Gordon launch Bar Toscana, next to Toscana Brentwood.

Chef Marco Longinotti’s self-taught culinary career began in an Italian kitchen with his grandmother. It segued into cooking for friends during an unrelated corporate work-life, forever shifting when he decided to leave everything behind in his home nation of Italy and start fresh in California. After four years as a cook at S.Y. Kitchen in Santa Ynez, he was offered the chance to hop on board Nella Kitchen & Bar, where he took the position of Chef de Cuisine and is fully in charge of the pinsa program.

Chef Justino Quirino left his home of Oaxaca, Mexico, at the age of 18, bound for Los Angeles. In the two decades since, Chef Justino has absorbed cooking techniques from his mentors, former Toscana Executive Chef Piero Toputto, Maurizio Mazzon of Il Fornaio, and Chef Luca Crestanelli. He has worked his way up from dishwasher at Toscana to now-simultaneously Chef at All Roads and Executive Chef at Bar Toscana.

All Roads’ beverage program, curated by Wine Director Roberto Facciolla, will offer an extensive list of Italian wines alongside a selection of beers custom brewed by SLO Brewing Co. Non-alcoholic options will include Italian soft drinks by Paoletti.

The restaurant’s ambiance draws inspiration from the historic Tor di Nona neighborhood in Rome, featuring a warm color palette and whimsical decor, including a flying donkey graffiti symbolizing community and celebration.

All Roads will be open daily from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM. For more information and to schedule a media visit, contact Anna Ferguson-Sparks at restaurants@stilettomarketing.com or call/text (516) 902-0090.

