December 15, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant

The Hula Hoop pizza from The Rose in Venice. Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).

“Best Bet” set to open in March of 2023

By Dolores Quintana

Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming to Culver City in March of 2023 as reported by Eater Los Angeles. While Neroni is most famous on the Westside for The Rose Venice, he also owns B Side Pizza in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen, where he’s been slinging wood-fired pizzas for eight years. 

Neroni announced Best Bet in 2019, but the pandemic interfered with the plan to open the spot in 2020. A worldwide pandemic has affected so many restauranteurs and definitely would put a crimp in the style of anyone who wanted to open in 2020. According to Eater Los Angeles, rumors have been circulating that Neroni’s plans included pizzas in a Tokyo style, but Eater asked the chef and he has no idea where those tales got started. 

As quoted by Eater Los Angeles, Neroni explained how he changed and updated the famous A-Frame building that formerly housed chef Roy Choi’s A-Frame restaurant, “It had definitely seen its time. It had been through an IHOP, a Mexican restaurant, and then [Roy Choi’s] A-Frame. It really needed to be rebirthed. We gutted the entire thing, took it down to the bones, and beyond the bones. We framed it, redid the roof, and added new plumbing and electrical. It’s a very personal journey for me and my family. We designed every nut and bolt, every table and bar fixture.”

The chef also told Eater Los Angeles more about the planned menu for Best Bet, “We’ve been working on [the menu] for three-and-a-half years. I have a deep love for pizza and I really wanted to do something I truly loved and believed in.” Neroni considers Best Bet to be a restaurant that serves pizza rather than a pizza restaurant and it will serve both ten and 20-inch pizzas. The ten-inch pies will be wood-fired and the bigger 20-inch pies will get the New York-style prep. Other styles that Neroni will feature at Best Bet are fried Montanara-style pies and the Silician style which has a more focaccia type of crust. 

Another part of the plan is to directly source authentic ingredients from Italy. This will be much easier since Neroni has a home in Italy. You can count on finding pizzas with salumi that are uncommon in the United States and burrata from the Puglia region. According to Eater, customers can expect short ribs, rotisserie lamb shoulder and binchotan grilled meat in addition to three or four new kinds of pasta that Neroli wants to create for the restaurant.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@sushienyadtla).
Dining, News

Enya Sushi Coming to Sawtelle

December 14, 2022

Read more
December 14, 2022

Popular sushi restaurant to open in former Kiriko space  By Dolores Quintana Sawtelle Japantown and the Westside were sad at...

Left to right: California Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry presents an award grant to Palms Elementary School Teacher Grant Recipient Dia Rabin and Principal William Lamb. The grant will be used to help fifth grade students will learn about engineering and solar energy through constructing a solar powered oven
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

California Credit Union Awards Grants to Culver City and Palms School Teachers

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Dia Rabin of Palms Elementary School and Jennifer Zapata of El Rincon Elementary School awarded grants Constructing a solar powered...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School’s Youth Health Center Transforms Outdoor Space in Memory of Dr. Sarah Carpenter

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District  Early in November an ugly duckling was turned into a beautiful swan,...
News, Video

60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...

Photo: Facebook (@RunwayPlayaVista).
Crime, News

Burglars Ransacked Playa Vista Shopping Center

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Multiple stores at Runway Playa Vista robbed December 7 Burglars ransacked businesses at a Playa Vista shopping center last week....
News

Missing Senior Last Seen Near Pico-Robertson

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Frederic Jones last seen December 7 in the 1500 block of South La Cienega Boulevard  A 67-year-old man last seen...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LA City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
News

LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Areas

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Frank Gehry Mixed-Use Project Awaits Approval

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...

Rendering: Hudson Pacific Properties.
News, Real Estate

Hudson Pacific Set to Redevelop Marlton Square Property in Baldwin Hills

December 10, 2022

Read more
December 10, 2022

City of Los Angeles set to enter into an exclusive negotiation agreement with Hudson Pacific Properties By Dolores Quintana There...
News, Real Estate

City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...

Photo: LAPD
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Crashing Car Into LAPD Vehicle Near Culver City

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

21-year-old Jose Nicholas Lopez arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer A 21-year-old man has been...
News

Coroner Finds Anne Heche Not Impaired at Time of Fatal Mar Vista Crash

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Report deems actress’s death accidental By Sam Catanzaro A coroner’s report finds that actress Anne Heche was not impaired by...

Photo: Facebook (@sweetlilyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery  By Dolores Quintana Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR