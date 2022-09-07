Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3

By Dolores Quintana

Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening a new location of his Chicken+Beer restaurant in Los Angeles International Airport as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Chicken+Beer’s other location is at Concourse D • Gate D5 of Atlanta International Airport. The new LAX location will be located at 300 World Way, Terminal 3.

According to What Now Los Angeles, Ludacris and CEO Daniel Halpern of Jackmont Hospitality are behind this expansion after many successful years in Atlanta at Hartsfield Jackson Airport and that culinary director and chef Rodd Richards and chef de cuisine Gary Caldwell will be in charge of the menu.

Chicken+Beer is to work with local breweries to supply the titular beer and the southern-style menu should include dishes such as shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, fried black-eyed peas on seasonal salads and fried chicken and fried catfish sandwiches. The fried catfish sandwich is famous for being twice as big as the bun that contains it.

Other restaurants in the same area include Panda Express, Earthbar, Ashland Hill, The Parlor and Shake Shack. No specific date has been identified as opening day, but according to What Now Los Angeles, the restaurant has recently applied for a liquor license which indicates that opening day might be coming soon.