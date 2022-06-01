June 2, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Crumbl Cookies Coming to Culver City

Location coming to 3810 Midway Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City is getting a new location of Crumbl Cookies soon as reported by Toddrickallen.com.

The Culver City location will be located at 3810 Midway Avenue. The chain is known for offering large, freshly-baked cookies daily. 

Crumbl Cookies is a chain that originated in Utah in 2017 and now has more than 450 locations across the United States. They have a handful of locations across the Los Angeles area. The Culver City location, however, will be the company’s first on the Westside. An opening date has not yet been announced. 

Their specialties include their milk chocolate chip, lemon glaze, and pink velvet cupcake with a “mystery cookie” that is served in an enticing pink box along with a menu of flavors that rotate frequently. In addition to cookies, Crumbl also offers ice cream flavors, including raspberry cheesecake, brownie fudge and peanut butter brittle.

