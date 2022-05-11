Soul Kitchen Coming to Culver City

Bernie’s Soul Kitchen coming to former Smitty’s Famous Fish & Chicken space

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City recently lost Smitty’s Famous Fish & Chicken but, as reported by Toddrickallen.com, Culver City has a new restaurant to look forward to. Bernie’s Soul Kitchen, a restaurant from the area surrounding Chicago, will be taking over the spot where Smitty’s used to be at 9032 Venice Boulevard.

They will come bringing a menu full of Jamaican food, precisely the jerk style of cooking. Their website says,” Taste your way through our delicious and handcrafted menu, carefully created with your taste buds in mind. We know that you’ll find yourself on an exciting journey at Bernie’s Soul Kitchen, and we invite you to come back for more & tell your friends and family all about us.”

A quick look at the menu shows jerk chicken, salmon, shrimp, catfish, and rib tips, just to name a few. The restaurant makes pizzas, wraps, tacos, salads and loaded fries as well as combination dinner plates.