STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee Day. Free donuts and coffee will be available at the “Awake & Bake” event happening on the infamous 4/20.
.
Video sponsored by Grace Express Medical
“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery
STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee Day. Free donuts and coffee will be available at the “Awake & Bake” event happening on the infamous 4/20.
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
PLANTA Opening First LA Restaurant in Marina del Rey
April 14, 2022 Staff Report
100% plant based restaurant opening in coming weeks By Dolores Quintana PLANTA, the 100% plant based restaurant that is dedicated...
San Gabriel’s Yama Seafood Coming to Mar Vista
April 13, 2022 Staff Report
National Boulevard location planned for eatery By Dolores Quintana Yama Seafood, the San Gabriel based seafood market and restaurant, is...
LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics
April 13, 2022 Staff Report
Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
Brothers Launch New Cafe in Culver City
April 6, 2022 Staff Report
Breakaway Cafe now open on Washington Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Culver City has a new breakfast spot called the Breakaway...
It’s Tangerine Season!
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Culver City Mediterranean Restaurant Gone for Good
March 30, 2022 Staff Report
Yalla Mediterranean closes Culver City location By Dolores Quintana A Culver City Mediterranean restaurant seems to be gone for good. ...
Iconic Local Deli Relaunches Under New Ownership
March 30, 2022 Staff Report
Nate’n Al’s back up an running on Beverly Drive By Dolores Quintana Nate’n Al’s, the historic Jewish Deli that has...
Cooking With Bok Choy
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Palms Vietnamese Restaurant Burglarized
March 24, 2022 Staff Report
Phorage suffers break in over weekend By Dolores Quintana Phorage LA, the locally sourced Vietnamese restaurant at 3300 Overland Boulevard...
Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...
Westside’s First 99 Ranch Market Set to Open
March 17, 2022 Staff Report
1364 S. Westwood Boulevard location for Asian grocery store By Dolores Quintana The Westside’s first 99 Ranch Market–the popular Asian...
Kale of All Kinds
March 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we explore three different kinds of Kale from Cole Family Farms..Video sponsored by...
Spring Greens to Add to Your Next Dish
March 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coleman Family Farms has unique spring greens that are sure to jazz up your next meal. .Video sponsored by Sheriff Alex...
Cage Free or Free Range?
March 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between cage free and free range eggs? Today we chat with a local farmer about the...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery
STōK Cold Brew and DK's Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee...Read more
POPULAR
“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery
STōK Cold Brew and DK's Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee...Read more