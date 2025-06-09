Egg Recall Expands as Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Dozens, Hospitalizes 21

Recalled Eggs Linked to Multistate Outbreak Causing 79 Illnesses

August Egg Company has issued a recall for 1.7 million dozen eggs — equivalent to more than 20 million individual eggs — due to the potential risk of Salmonella contamination, the company announced Friday.

The affected products include brown cage-free, certified organic, and omega-3 eggs, which are distributed across multiple states. The recall follows a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 79 people and led to 21 hospitalizations throughout the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contaminated eggs were sold to restaurants and retailers in Illinois and eight other states.

The recalled eggs were distributed between Feb. 3 and May 15, 2025, with sell-by dates ranging from March 4 to June 4, 2025, in California at major grocery chains including Smart & Final, Food 4 Less, and Ralphs.

Separately, the same products were distributed to Walmart stores in California from Feb. 3 to May 6, 2025, with sell-by dates through June 19, 2025.

Consumers can identify the recalled eggs by checking the packaging for plant codes P-6562 or CA5330 and Julian dates between 032 and 126, printed on one side of the fiber or plastic cartons.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can cause serious illness, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms often include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In severe cases, the infection may spread to the bloodstream, potentially leading to conditions such as endocarditis, infected aneurysms, and arthritis.

Consumers are advised not to eat the recalled eggs and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.