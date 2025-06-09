June 10, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Egg Recall Expands as Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Dozens, Hospitalizes 21

Recalled Eggs Linked to Multistate Outbreak Causing 79 Illnesses

August Egg Company has issued a recall for 1.7 million dozen eggs — equivalent to more than 20 million individual eggs — due to the potential risk of Salmonella contamination, the company announced Friday.

The affected products include brown cage-free, certified organic, and omega-3 eggs, which are distributed across multiple states. The recall follows a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 79 people and led to 21 hospitalizations throughout the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contaminated eggs were sold to restaurants and retailers in Illinois and eight other states.

The recalled eggs were distributed between Feb. 3 and May 15, 2025, with sell-by dates ranging from March 4 to June 4, 2025, in California at major grocery chains including Smart & Final, Food 4 Less, and Ralphs.

Separately, the same products were distributed to Walmart stores in California from Feb. 3 to May 6, 2025, with sell-by dates through June 19, 2025.

Consumers can identify the recalled eggs by checking the packaging for plant codes P-6562 or CA5330 and Julian dates between 032 and 126, printed on one side of the fiber or plastic cartons.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can cause serious illness, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms often include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In severe cases, the infection may spread to the bloodstream, potentially leading to conditions such as endocarditis, infected aneurysms, and arthritis.

Consumers are advised not to eat the recalled eggs and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Item NamePlant NumberCarton UPC
Clover Organic Large Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330070852010427
First Street Cage Free Large Brown Loose 1 case=150 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330041512039638
Nulaid Medium Brown Cage Free 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330071230021042
Nulaid Jumbo Brown Cage Free 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330071230021011
O Organics Cage Free Large Brown 6 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330079893401522
O Organics Large Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330079893401508
O Organics Large Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330079893401546
Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330681131122771
Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330681131122801
Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330681131122764
Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330681131122795
Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330046567033310
Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330046567040325
Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330046567028798
Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330046567040295
Simple Truth Medium Brown Cage Free 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330011110099327
Simple Truth Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330011110873743
Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330041512131950
Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330041512145162
Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330717544211747
Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330717544211754
Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330717544201441
Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330717544211761
Loose Small Brown Cage Free-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Medium Brown Cage Free -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Medium Brown Organic -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Large Brown Organic-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Jumbo Brown Cage Free -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Jumbo Brown Organic -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
