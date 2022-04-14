PLANTA Opening First LA Restaurant in Marina del Rey

100% plant based restaurant opening in coming weeks

By Dolores Quintana

PLANTA, the 100% plant based restaurant that is dedicated to running a sustainable and environmentally responsible business, will be opening its first Los Angeles based location in Marina del Rey soon as reported by What Now Los Angeles. There is also a Brentwood location in the works reportedly, but no specific dates have been set for the restaurant’s openings.

The Marina del Rey location, which will open as a PLANTA Cocina as opposed to a PLANTA Queen or the standard PLANTA restaurant branch. PLANTA already has four other locations in the United States and Canada.

Founder and CEO Steven Salm said, as quoted by What Now Los Angeles from the restaurant’s website, “Every PLANTA experience is a step toward a greener future. Our dedication to environmental sustainability is interwoven throughout every part of our business. From our sourcing to our restaurant design, our packaging, to our partnerships, we seek to put more back into the world than we take. Additionally, we ensure all of our produce and supplies are delivered in reusable containers to reduce waste, and our to-go packaging is made from 100% compostable materials. PLANTA is for the planet.”

At PLANTA Cocina, diners can enjoy different tacos “each harnessing a different hero ingredient from the earth”. These include mushroom, jackfruit, squash, cauliflower and potato. In addition, the menu will boast vegan nachos and of course margaritas.