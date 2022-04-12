April 13, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Order Your 2022 Culver City High School Lawn Signs

Purchase a lawn sign for $10 to support a Culver City High School 2022 graduate or to show your Centaur Pride. Buy one for yourself or your student or you can even “Sponsor A Senior” by purchasing a sign for a student who may not be able to afford one.

Click here to order.

Save $5 with the purchase of both a Senior Grad Sign and a Centaur Pride Sign.

Signs are great for students, parents, teachers, and staff! There are two signs to choose from. Both designs are 24″ by 18″ full color, and a metal “H” stake is included. Signs can also be displayed in a window..

Lawn signs will be available for pick-up in the CCHS front office when available. Customers will be contacted with additional information as the delivery date approaches.

The lawn sign sale will continue until noon on May 1 as long as supplies last.

This fundraiser is sponsored by the Culver City High School PTSA. All proceeds for each school’s lawn sign sales will go to the CCHS PTSA to be reinvested back into the school.

in Education, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@wendemuseum).
Life and Arts, Upbeat Beat

New Exhibition at Culver City’s Wende Museum Explores Cold War-era Flags

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

The Medium is the Message: Flags and Banners on display through Sunday, October 23, 2022 This post originally appeared at...

Photo: Official.
News, Upbeat Beat

Skirball Cultural Center Announces the Opening of “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

April 14–September 4 exhibition offers tasty bite into American Jewish immigration history and culture  The Skirball Cultural Center presents “I’ll...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

LA Designer Madame Weathersby Releases Bullet Detailed, Renegade-Inspired Luxury Purse Collection

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

By Susan Payne 1836 was the year of the Texas revolution. For designer Rachel Weathersby, 1836 is the artisanship and...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Residents Qualify for LA County Guaranteed Income Program

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

$1,000 a month program now accepting applications By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles County launched a $1,000 a month...

Photo: theculversteps.com
News, Upbeat Beat

The Culver Steps to Hold a Series of Free Weekly Performances Featuring Talented Local Musicians

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

The Culver Steps, a mixed-use development in downtown Culver City, will host a series of weekly “Sounds on the Steps”...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Spring Egg-Stravaganza is Here Again

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Join the Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services team for a fun egg hunt through Culver City Parks!  In...

Tracy Pumilia. Photo: CCUS.
Education, News

CCUSD Announces Departure of Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District During the March 22, CCUSD Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Quoc Tran...

Rendering of 3900 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, by John Kaliski Architects (JKA).
News, Real Estate, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Awarded $26.6 Million in State Homekey Funds

March 23, 2022

Read more
March 23, 2022

Two motel repurpose projects will create 76 units of emergency shelter and permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness The City...

Olympic Boulevard between Bundy and Centinela. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation, Upbeat Beat

Slower Speed Limits Approved for Westside Streets

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Garcetti signs ordinance to lower speed limits on city streets By Sam Catanzaro Slower speed limits are officially coming to...

The Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, circa 2004-2005.. Photo: Facebook (@CTGLA)/Theatre Archival Fellows.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre Reopens

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Theatre returns to Culver City landmark with world premiere of Alma’ By Sam Catanzaro After more than two years, the...

Michael Cooper. Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School Boys Basketball Coach Michael Cooper Makes Hall of Fame Finalists List Again

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Among those with a chance to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame are former-Laker Michael Cooper,...

The Getty Center. Photo: Christopher Sprinkle.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Getty Center Celebrates 25th Anniversary This Summer

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

The Getty Center turns 25 this May and will celebrate with a concert series, Family Festival, and a special audio...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Middle School Redesignated as High-Performing “California School to Watch”

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Submitted by Culver City Unified School District State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond last week announced that Culver City...
Education, Family, Video

Engage, Discover, And Succeed At Eclipse School!

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

With over 50 years of combined teaching experience, Shea Morris and Beth Reilly are thrilled to introduce Eclipse School and...
Sports, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Football Head Coach Hits Century Mark

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Congratulations to Culver City High School football head coach Jahmal Wright on...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR