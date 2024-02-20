February 21, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Hippity Hoppity: Culver City’s Egg-stravaganza Celebrates Joy and Community For Easter

Photo: Culver City Parks and Recreation

Join the Easter Fun: Culver City’s Annual Spring Egg Hunt at Veterans Memorial Park

This Saturday, March 23, 2024, Veterans Memorial Park in Culver City will transform into a lively springtime haven for families, hosting the much-anticipated Spring Egg-stravaganza from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The free event promises a morning of festivities, including carnival games, in-person egg hunts, picnic games, and a special photo opportunity with Mr. Bunny. The egg hunts will be thoughtfully organized by age group, ensuring a fair and enjoyable experience for all participants.

To join in the egg-citement, participants are required to register their children for the appropriate egg hunt time based on age:

  • 0-2 years: 10:00 AM
  • 3-4 years: 10:20 AM
  • 5-7 years: 10:40 AM
  • 8-12 years: 11:00 AM

For teens aged 13 to 17 looking to contribute to the fun, volunteering opportunities are available. Interested teens can register by contacting Mike Odunze at mike.odunze@culvercity.org or calling (310) 253-6716.

Registration is a must for the egg hunt, and participants can register either online or in person at the registration office, open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The registration office is conveniently located at 4117 Overland Ave. Culver City, CA 90230. For inquiries, call (310) 253-6650.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event – register now and get ready for a morning of springtime fun at Veterans Memorial Park!

