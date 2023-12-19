LAX Announces Updated Runway Closure Schedule for December 2023

Additional Closure Date Added for Certain Runways

By Dolores Quintana

The runway closure schedule at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has been updated to include an additional date for the closure of both north runways. The remainder of the schedule remains unchanged. We appreciate your continued understanding and patience during these necessary runway closures.

Revised Schedule:

12/18 to 12/21 and 12/30 Time: 12:30 AM – 6:30 AM Runways: Both North Runways (24L/6R & 24R/6L) Project: North Airfield Exit Taxiways Project Note: Deviation from Over-Ocean Operations

9/12/23 to 1/9/24 Duration: 119 days Runway: North Outboard Runway 24R/06L Project: North Airfield Exit Taxiways Project Changes: Increase in inboard runway operations on North Complex and shift of some operations from North to South Complex



LAX understands the impact of these closures and wants to thank residents sincerely for their cooperation. For further details, please refer to the LAX Environmental website. LAX knows that the patience of city residents is key to improving and maintaining LAX operations.